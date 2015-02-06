版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 7日 星期六 06:00 BJT

Photos of the week

A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
1 / 40
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
2 / 40
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis at the Kremlin in Moscow, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / 2015年 2月 7日 星期六
3 / 40
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland,February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion, according to the Institute website. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
4 / 40
Dancers hold their masks as they pose for pictures after taking part in the day long village festival of Chhau, at Malti village in Purulia district, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, January 31, 2015. Chhau is a traditional folk dance which involves singing, dancing and drama, and is performed to celebrate the successful harvest during springtime, according to the villagers. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
5 / 40
Australian journalist Peter Greste receives a kiss from his mother Lois and father Juris upon his return home at Brisbane International Airport, February 5, 2015. Peter Greste, the Al Jazeera journalist freed after more than a year in an Egyptian prison, arrived back in his Australian homeland on Thursday and called for the release of two colleagues still in custody. Greste was released on Sunday after 400 days in a Cairo jail and had been in Cyprus since. He had been sentenced to seven years on charges that included aiding a terrorist group in a case that had attracted widespread attention and criticism of Egypt's leadership and judiciary. REUTERS/Nathan Richter

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
6 / 40
A man walks in a street with abandoned vehicles and damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
7 / 40
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
8 / 40
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base before it's launch to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa, February 5, 2015. J REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
9 / 40
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2015. Hindu devotees across Malaysia celebrated Thaipusam, a religious celebration dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
10 / 40
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
11 / 40
Anatoly Gorlov, husband of Russian activist Svetlana Davydova, spends time with their children at their home in Vyazma, Russia, January 30, 2015. Nine months after Davydova called the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow to warn that Russian soldiers were making their way to Ukraine, an investigator with an order for her arrest showed up at her door. Her husband, Gorlov, said the investigator from the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the Soviet KGB, detained Davydova, a mother of seven living in the western Russian city of Vyazma, on suspicion of treason. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
12 / 40
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
13 / 40
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, China, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
14 / 40
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
15 / 40
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye (21) and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
16 / 40
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
17 / 40
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, February 2, 2015. Traffic was minimal in the normally clogged streets of Haiti's capital after a key minibus drivers union called a two-day general strike to protest high fuel prices. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
18 / 40
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
19 / 40
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, Iraq, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of killings by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
20 / 40
Patrick 'Deep Dish' Bertoletti competes in the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, January 30, 2015. The professional competitive eater from Chicago downed 444 chicken wings in 30 minutes, narrowly edging out his nearest rival and shattering the record of 363 wings set a year earlier. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
21 / 40
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
22 / 40
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
23 / 40
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
24 / 40
A boy reacts after getting an autograph from former Portugal forward Luis Figo during a Figo Football Academy training session in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, February 4, 2015. FIFA have confirmed that Figo, incumbent Sepp Blatter, Dutch FA president Michael van Praag and Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan have bid to stand for president. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
25 / 40
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. The number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
26 / 40
A serviceman from the battalion 'Aydar' waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
27 / 40
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
28 / 40
A girl removes belongings from a donkey after it fell onto its side upon arrival at the Zamzam IDP camp for Internally Displaced Persons, near El Fasher in North Darfur, February 4, 2015. Thousands have fled areas in east Jebel Marra and north of Tawilla due to clashes between government forces and armed opposition groups, according to local media. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
29 / 40
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
30 / 40
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
31 / 40
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
32 / 40
Children run from a turkey owned by Mohamed Badr al-Din that guards his collection of vintage cars from passerbys, in the al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2015. The 66-year-old collector nicknamed Abu Omar inherited the hobby from his father and has a large collection of vintage cars, some of which he says belonged to former Syrian officials and were used in several movies and shows. Before the unrest, Abu Omar planned to open a museum to display his cars, which are guarded from pedestrians by a turkey that he owns. He hopes that the turmoil in the country will end so that he can pursue his hobby and repair his cars, which are heavily damaged from shelling. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
33 / 40
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms in prayers upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, on his death anniversary outside his shrine in Srinagar, February 1, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on his 875th death anniversary to offer special prayers. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
34 / 40
Believers dressed as devils enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of their village's patron saint San Blas (Saint Blaise) in Almonacid del Marquesado, central Spain, during the Endiablada festival, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
35 / 40
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fuelled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
36 / 40
Medical personnel wait next to stretchers after a fire broke out at a wholesale market building in Huidong county, Guangdong province, China, February 5, 2015. The fire at the warehouse in China has killed at least 17 people, state news agency Xinhua said, the latest disaster in a country with a poor record on work safety. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon on the fourth floor of a small wholesale market in Huidong county in the southern province of Guangdong, the report said. It took more than six hours for firefighters to bring the blaze under control, Xinhua added. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
37 / 40
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
38 / 40
A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
39 / 40
Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirror Box, which produces various combinations of reflections creating volumetric geometric figures, during preparations for a performance for school children dedicated to the Russian Day of Science at the Museum Center in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
40 / 40
编辑推荐