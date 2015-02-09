版本:
Battle for eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen unload Grad rockets from a truck before launching them towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Ukrainian servicemen unload Grad rockets from a truck before launching them towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev
Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade into a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade into a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts as the residential block in which she lives in burns, a result of recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A woman reacts as the residential block in which she lives in burns, a result of recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian serviceman is pictured at his position near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A Ukrainian serviceman is pictured at his position near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks past a burnt vehicle, which according to locals was destroyed by a shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A man walks past a burnt vehicle, which according to locals was destroyed by a shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen are seen near a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Ukrainian servicemen are seen near a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman rests as his comrades make a pipe for a wood stove near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A Ukrainian serviceman rests as his comrades make a pipe for a wood stove near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People carry bags containing their belongings past a burning residential block, caused by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
People carry bags containing their belongings past a burning residential block, caused by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian serviceman rests near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A Ukrainian serviceman rests near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman rests near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A Ukrainian serviceman rests near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a new year's hat waves at his comrades while standing beside his tank near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a new year's hat waves at his comrades while standing beside his tank near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman as a local resident looks on at a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman as a local resident looks on at a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
