Battle for eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukmore
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling accordmore
Ukrainian servicemen unload Grad rockets from a truck before launching them towards pro-Russian separatist formore
Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade into a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanmore
A woman reacts as the residential block in which she lives in burns, a result of recent shelling according to more
A Ukrainian serviceman is pictured at his position near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERSmore
A man walks past a burnt vehicle, which according to locals was destroyed by a shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Umore
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, acmore
Ukrainian servicemen are seen near a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garamore
A Ukrainian serviceman rests as his comrades make a pipe for a wood stove near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, Femore
People carry bags containing their belongings past a burning residential block, caused by a recent shelling acmore
A Ukrainian serviceman rests near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman rests near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a new year's hat waves at his comrades while standing beside his tank near Debamore
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanmore
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman as a local resident looks on at a hospital in Artemivsk February 8more
