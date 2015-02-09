Air strikes in Damascus

A man places his left ear on rubble as he tries to listen for survivors trapped under the rubble of a buildingmore

A man places his left ear on rubble as he tries to listen for survivors trapped under the rubble of a building damaged by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

