Living in the ruins of Gaza
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damore
A Palestinian woman standing outside her damaged house watches a demonstration calling for Gaza reconstructionmore
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said wasmore
Palestinians leave a mosque, which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war with Isrmore
Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling more
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during themore
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israelimore
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by more
Palestinian boys attend Friday prayers as they sit at the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyedmore
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an more
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-wmore
A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli more
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling dumore
A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed more
A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shemore
Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shmore
A Palestinian man holds his daughter as he sits in makeshift shelter near his house, which witnesses said was more
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destrmore
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said more
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnessesmore
A Palestinian boy stands outside a mosque, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the mostmore
Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military gradmore
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the eastmore
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire outside their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shellimore
A Palestinian boy sits outside his family's house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during tmore
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that more
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnessesmore
A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses smore
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza more
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said wamore
