U.S. closes Yemen embassy

Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. The banners read, 'Allah is the greatest. Death to America. Death to Israel. A curse on the Jews. Victory to Islam'. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

