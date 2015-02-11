U.S. closes Yemen embassy
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdmore
An abandoned base for U.S. Marines near the U.S. embassy is seen in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled more
A general view of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters stand on a truck as they secure a street where pro-Houthi protesters demonstrated to commemoramore
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former Prmore
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former Prmore
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former Prmore
