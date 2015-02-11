版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 04:00 BJT

Costa Concordia verdict

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2013年 9月 12日 星期四
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2014年 1月 12日 星期日
A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2014年 7月 23日 星期三
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Two scuba divers of Italian Navy inspect inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters in this photo released on January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / 2012年 1月 23日 星期一
Two scuba divers of Italian Navy inspect inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters in this photo released on January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marina Militare
A boy prepares to snorkel in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbour of Giglio Porto August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2012年 8月 28日 星期二
A boy prepares to snorkel in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbour of Giglio Porto August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, surrounded by cranes, outside Giglio harbour September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2013年 9月 16日 星期一
A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, surrounded by cranes, outside Giglio harbour September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2012年 1月 23日 星期一
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / 2013年 7月 17日 星期三
Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Reuters / 2012年 1月 20日 星期五
A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri
Relatives of victims cry as they stand on a ferry during a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the Costa Concordia shipwreck, in which 32 people died, outside Giglio harbour January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2013年 1月 13日 星期日
Relatives of victims cry as they stand on a ferry during a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the Costa Concordia shipwreck, in which 32 people died, outside Giglio harbour January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A firefighter helicopter flies over the Costa Concordia cruise ship after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2012年 1月 19日 星期四
A firefighter helicopter flies over the Costa Concordia cruise ship after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Reuters / 2012年 1月 20日 星期五
Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri
A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship (seen at rear) is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2012年 1月 20日 星期五
A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship (seen at rear) is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Domnica Cemortan of Moldova looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / 2013年 7月 17日 星期三
Domnica Cemortan of Moldova looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship January 13, 2012 near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger and obtained January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2012年 1月 16日 星期一
Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship January 13, 2012 near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger and obtained January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV
Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation in this still image taken from video January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / 2012年 1月 17日 星期二
Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation in this still image taken from video January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground is seen off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Italian Guardia di Finanza

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground is seen off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Italian Guardia di Finanza
The cruise ship Costa Serena sails as its sister ship Costa Concordia cruise ship lays on its side after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 1月 19日 星期四
The cruise ship Costa Serena sails as its sister ship Costa Concordia cruise ship lays on its side after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino prepares to read a speech during his trial in Grosseto February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino prepares to read a speech during his trial in Grosseto February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
