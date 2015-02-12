Brazil's historic drought
A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo more
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ricarmore
Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughtemore
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground more
A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Pamore
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system fill water containers fmore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a more
A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system crosses a street with more
A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged droughmore
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Tata, in a boat next to part of the walls of the oldmore
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well amore
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulmore
Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, botmore
A view of part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, January 28, more
A car is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazaremore
Residents of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, fill water buckets and containers from a wamore
Rosa Goebbels (R) gets help from a man to open the door of her apartment during a 30-hour power outage at the more
A woman takes a picture of Brazilian artist Subtu's work on a mural highlighting the issue of severe water shomore
A drought-related cactus installation called 'Desert of Cantareira' by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano imore
David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub with water reserve as the eighth-month rationing ofmore
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a dromore
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, usinmore
A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira more
Stairs of the re-emerging old city of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo stmore
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system carry containers to drawmore
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Namore
Maria Do Carmo, 70, fills a bucket with water used for laundry, to be used in the bathroom and to clean the flmore
Natalino Pereira, 12, a resident of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, poses for a portraitmore
A Brazilian flag is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drmore
