版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 09:05 BJT

Brazil's historic drought

A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
1 / 30
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ricarmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 30
Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughter Daniela (L), 38, and wife Maria Do Carmo, 70, inside their house in Brasilandia slum, of which they are without water for 13 hours a day, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughtemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughter Daniela (L), 38, and wife Maria Do Carmo, 70, inside their house in Brasilandia slum, of which they are without water for 13 hours a day, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 30
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
4 / 30
A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Pamore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 18日 星期六
A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 30
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system fill water containers from a public tap as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. The sign reads, 'Let's share the little water that we have. Maximum 100L per family from 8am to midnight. We thank all for their collaboration.' REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system fill water containers fmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 19日 星期日
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system fill water containers from a public tap as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. The sign reads, 'Let's share the little water that we have. Maximum 100L per family from 8am to midnight. We thank all for their collaboration.' REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
6 / 30
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 30
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 30
A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system crosses a street with containers she filled with water at a public tap as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system crosses a street with more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 19日 星期日
A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system crosses a street with containers she filled with water at a public tap as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
9 / 30
A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged droughmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 18日 星期六
A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 30
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Tata, in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Tata, in a boat next to part of the walls of the oldmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Tata, in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 30
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well as the eight-month rationing of water continues due to a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well amore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 19日 星期日
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well as the eight-month rationing of water continues due to a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
12 / 30
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 30
Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, both residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, as the eighth-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, botmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, both residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, as the eighth-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 30
A view of part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A view of part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, January 28, more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A view of part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
15 / 30
A car is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo State, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A car is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazaremore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 18日 星期六
A car is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo State, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 30
Residents of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, fill water buckets and containers from a water tank at night as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Residents of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, fill water buckets and containers from a wamore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Residents of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, fill water buckets and containers from a water tank at night as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
17 / 30
Rosa Goebbels (R) gets help from a man to open the door of her apartment during a 30-hour power outage at the Pinheiros neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rosa Goebbels (R) gets help from a man to open the door of her apartment during a 30-hour power outage at the more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Rosa Goebbels (R) gets help from a man to open the door of her apartment during a 30-hour power outage at the Pinheiros neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
18 / 30
A woman takes a picture of Brazilian artist Subtu's work on a mural highlighting the issue of severe water shortages in Sao Paulo, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman takes a picture of Brazilian artist Subtu's work on a mural highlighting the issue of severe water shomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 25日 星期日
A woman takes a picture of Brazilian artist Subtu's work on a mural highlighting the issue of severe water shortages in Sao Paulo, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
19 / 30
A drought-related cactus installation called 'Desert of Cantareira' by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A drought-related cactus installation called 'Desert of Cantareira' by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano imore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A drought-related cactus installation called 'Desert of Cantareira' by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 30
David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub with water reserve as the eighth-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub with water reserve as the eighth-month rationing ofmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 28日 星期二
David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub with water reserve as the eighth-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
21 / 30
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a dromore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
22 / 30
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, using water collected from outside their home due to water rationing in Itu, in Sao Paulo state that depends on the drought-hit Cantareira water system, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, usinmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, using water collected from outside their home due to water rationing in Itu, in Sao Paulo state that depends on the drought-hit Cantareira water system, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
23 / 30
A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides most of the potable water to Greater Sao Paulo, in Nazare Paulista, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 19日 星期日
A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides most of the potable water to Greater Sao Paulo, in Nazare Paulista, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
24 / 30
Stairs of the re-emerging old city of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Stairs of the re-emerging old city of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo stmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Stairs of the re-emerging old city of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
25 / 30
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system carry containers to draw water from a well as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. The worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities, and is threatening the supply to Sao Paulo as well, according to the state authorities. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system carry containers to drawmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 19日 星期日
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system carry containers to draw water from a well as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. The worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities, and is threatening the supply to Sao Paulo as well, according to the state authorities. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
26 / 30
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Namore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
27 / 30
Maria Do Carmo, 70, fills a bucket with water used for laundry, to be used in the bathroom and to clean the floor of her house in Brasilandia slum, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Maria Do Carmo, 70, fills a bucket with water used for laundry, to be used in the bathroom and to clean the flmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Maria Do Carmo, 70, fills a bucket with water used for laundry, to be used in the bathroom and to clean the floor of her house in Brasilandia slum, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
28 / 30
Natalino Pereira, 12, a resident of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, poses for a portrait on the cracked ground of the Itaim dam after bathing it as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Natalino Pereira, 12, a resident of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, poses for a portraitmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Natalino Pereira, 12, a resident of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, poses for a portrait on the cracked ground of the Itaim dam after bathing it as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
29 / 30
A Brazilian flag is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Brazilian flag is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A Brazilian flag is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
U.S. closes Yemen embassy

U.S. closes Yemen embassy

下一个

U.S. closes Yemen embassy

U.S. closes Yemen embassy

The U.S. embassy in Sanaa closes after the Houthi militia, which overran the capital, formally took power.

2015年 2月 12日
Costa Concordia verdict

Costa Concordia verdict

An Italian court convicts the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner for his role in the 2012 shipwreck that killed 32 passengers and sentences him...

2015年 2月 12日
Crossing the border fence

Crossing the border fence

African migrants attempt to cross a barbed-wire border fence between Morocco and Spain's Melilla.

2015年 2月 11日
Caught in the crossfire

Caught in the crossfire

Civilians living between rebels and government forces in the battle for eastern Ukraine.

2015年 2月 11日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐