Photos of the week
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatmore
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes more
People watch as Mt. Sinabung ejects ash into the air during an eruption in Karo regency, North Sumatra provincmore
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song ofmore
Team Bota Bota competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec Cmore
Terri Crippes (L) and Lori Lyon, the aunts of Kayla Mueller, the aid worker who died while held by Islamic Stamore
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde afmore
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awamore
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthamore
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on themore
Goats jumps to cross a stream as they are driven by a herdsman at Dashiwo village, on the outskirts of Beijingmore
A Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon is inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at more
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shmore
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Rmore
Madonna performs "Living for Love" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 201more
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's more
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic February 8, 2015. REUTERS/David more
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, Spain following an explosion in a chemical plant, Febmore
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her more
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 1more
A girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, Afghanistan February 12, 2015. REUTERSmore
Relatives talk with defendants from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen February more
Rescuers clear the debris of a passenger train after it derailed on the outskirts of the southern Indian city more
Manon Serrano, one of two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago, kisses her mother Sophie Serrano as more
Police use tear gas to disperse scores of protesters boycotting schools over the growing influence of religionmore
A female protester wearing goggles to protect herself from tear gas stands on a street during clashes in the vmore
Brazil's drought from above
Aerial views of Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.
Toxic cloud in Spain
An orange toxic cloud forms after an explosion at a chemical plant in Spain.
Brazil's historic drought
Brazil is facing its worst drought in 80 years, with Sao Paulo's main reservoir at just 6 percent capacity.
U.S. closes Yemen embassy
The U.S. embassy in Sanaa closes after the Houthi militia, which overran the capital, formally took power.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.