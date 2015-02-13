版本:
Brazil's drought from above

Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record. Brazil's economy is already expected to post zero growth this year. Worse yet, since Brazil depends on hydroelectric dams for about three quarters of its electricity, power shortages are also possible due to the drought, federal officials have said. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record. Brazil's economy is already expected to post zero growth this year. Worse yet, since Brazil depends on hydroelectric dams for about three quarters of its electricity, power shortages are also possible due to the drought, federal officials have said. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view of the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Trash floats on top of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. According to local media, the Billings dam supplies 1.6 million people in the Greater ABC region of Greater Sao Paulo and the state government wants to treat the water to be adequate for human consumption, adding to the complexity of securing safe water supply during the drought. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Trash floats on top of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. According to local media, the Billings dam supplies 1.6 million people in the Greater ABC region of Greater Sao Paulo and the state government wants to treat the water to be adequate for human consumption, adding to the complexity of securing safe water supply during the drought. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows cows on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view shows cows on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Machines from SABESP (bottom R), a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, work next to pumps from the Jaguari dam station, which provides water to the SABESP systems, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Machines from SABESP (bottom R), a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, work next to pumps from the Jaguari dam station, which provides water to the SABESP systems, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view of the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Boats from SABESP (top R), a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, work next to pumps from the Jaguari dam station, which provides water to the SABESP systems, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Boats from SABESP (top R), a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas, work next to pumps from the Jaguari dam station, which provides water to the SABESP systems, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
