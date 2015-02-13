Brazil's drought from above
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam,more
An aerial view of the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a more
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
Trash floats on top of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. According to lmore
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a dromore
An aerial view shows cows on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a dmore
Machines from SABESP (bottom R), a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage servmore
An aerial view of the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a more
Boats from SABESP (top R), a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services tmore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, is seen during a drought in Nazare Paulmore
