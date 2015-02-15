Shooting in Copenhagen
A police technician works next to the door to Krudttoenden in Oesterbro, Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Danishmore
Police officers control the street in front of an internet cafe in Norrebro district in Copenhagen, February 1more
Mourners stand in front of a synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The body of the man, whom Danish police believe was responsible for two deadly attacks, is taken away from themore
Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt places flowers in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copmore
A woman talks to police officers in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen February 15, 2015. REUmore
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Rmore
A policeman places flowers close to the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbroin in Copenhagen, February 15, 20more
Forensic experts work at the site where a man was killed by police, close to Norrebro Station, in Copenhagen, more
A police secures the police headquarters in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A policeman and his dog work in a cordoned off area in a street near Norrebro Station following shootings in Cmore
Police presence is seen next to damaged glass at the site of a shooting in Copenhagen February 14, 2015. REUTEmore
A view of police at Norrebro Station, where a man was killed, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Sylvest/Scanpmore
A policeman is seen along a street in central Copenhagen, early February 15, 2015 following shootings at a synmore
A man who passed a camera in the area shortly after two suspects had fled in a car following a shooting in Copmore
