Shooting in Copenhagen

A police technician works next to the door to Krudttoenden in Oesterbro, Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Danish police shot dead a gunman in Copenhagen on Sunday they believe was responsible for killing two civilians and wounding five police in separate attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting freedom of speech. Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt said the shootings, which bore similarities to an assault in Paris in January on the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, were terrorist attacks. REUTERS/Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix Denmark

