Migrant tide

A rescue worker (R) checks migrants as they arrive on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A rescue worker (R) checks migrants as they arrive on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on two flotsams at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on two flotsams at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
A migrant waits to disembark from "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A migrant waits to disembark from "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A child wears mittens as she arrives with her mother on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A child wears mittens as she arrives with her mother on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants sit on the Italian Navy patrol ship Spica, as they arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Migrants sit on the Italian Navy patrol ship Spica, as they arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sits on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Migrants sits on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A shoe used by a migrant is pictured on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A shoe used by a migrant is pictured on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants stand on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Migrants stand on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants (L) are photographed by Italian police after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Migrants (L) are photographed by Italian police after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrives by boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Migrants arrives by boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant is helped by Red Cross assistants as he arrives at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
A migrant is helped by Red Cross assistants as he arrives at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
