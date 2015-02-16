Migrant tide
A rescue worker (R) checks migrants as they arrive on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pmore
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on two flotsams at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, Februarmore
A migrant waits to disembark from "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour,more
A child wears mittens as she arrives with her mother on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor ofmore
Migrants sit on the Italian Navy patrol ship Spica, as they arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy,more
Migrants sits on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, Februmore
A shoe used by a migrant is pictured on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015more
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinemore
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 1more
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianmore
Migrants stand on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, Febrmore
Migrants (L) are photographed by Italian police after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Itmore
Migrants arrives by boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REmore
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinemore
A migrant is helped by Red Cross assistants as he arrives at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, Februarymore
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinemore
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at thmore
