2015年 2月 17日 星期二

Copenhagen memorial

People place candles and flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People place candles and flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People place candles and flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People carry torches during a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Linda Kastrup/Scanpix

People carry torches during a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People carry torches during a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Linda Kastrup/Scanpix
European Union (EU) Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager attends a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix

European Union (EU) Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager attends a memorial service for victims of deadmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
European Union (EU) Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager attends a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix
People hold banners reading Refugees and Muslims are welcome during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People hold banners reading Refugees and Muslims are welcome during a memorial service held for those killed omore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People hold banners reading Refugees and Muslims are welcome during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People hold candles as they attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People hold candles as they attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People hold candles as they attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man wears a I am Charlie T-shirt during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A man wears a I am Charlie T-shirt during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-olmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A man wears a I am Charlie T-shirt during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People hold candles during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People hold candles during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People hold candles during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Danish flags are placed next to flowers as people gather for a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Danish flags are placed next to flowers as people gather for a memorial service held for those killed on Saturmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Danish flags are placed next to flowers as people gather for a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People hold candles during a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People hold candles during a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People hold candles during a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Floral tributes are placed at the site, where a Danish Jew was shot dead as he stood guard at a Jewish confirmation at the weekend, in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade, Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix Denmark

Floral tributes are placed at the site, where a Danish Jew was shot dead as he stood guard at a Jewish confirmmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Floral tributes are placed at the site, where a Danish Jew was shot dead as he stood guard at a Jewish confirmation at the weekend, in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade, Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix Denmark
Two women lay flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Two women lay flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Two women lay flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People pause for a moment of silence at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People pause for a moment of silence at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
People pause for a moment of silence at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Denmark's Chief Rabbi Jair Melchior comforts a women at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Denmark's Chief Rabbi Jair Melchior comforts a women at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Denmark's Chief Rabbi Jair Melchior comforts a women at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman lays down a flower at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A woman lays down a flower at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A woman lays down a flower at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man holds a candle at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A man holds a candle at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A man holds a candle at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man observes a moment of silence at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A man observes a moment of silence at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A man observes a moment of silence at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
