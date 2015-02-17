版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 01:15 BJT

Red Cross attacked in Myanmar

Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between Laukkai and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. Thousands of people have been forced to flee Myanmar into the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan following fighting between Myanmar's army and insurgents, the Chinese government said, repeating a call for restraint. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, reacts after he was wounded when the convoymore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between Laukkai and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. Thousands of people have been forced to flee Myanmar into the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan following fighting between Myanmar's army and insurgents, the Chinese government said, repeating a call for restraint. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 15
People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai run towards a rescue convoy, February 17, 2015. Unknown attackers shot and wounded two people in the first ever assault on a Red Cross convoy in Myanmar where battles have raged in the northeast between government soldiers and ethnic insurgents over two weeks, a Reuters witness said. The convoy was attempting to transport civilians displaced by fighting in Laukkai, a town in the Kokang region, on the border with China. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai run towards a rescue convoy, February 17, 2015. Unknown atmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai run towards a rescue convoy, February 17, 2015. Unknown attackers shot and wounded two people in the first ever assault on a Red Cross convoy in Myanmar where battles have raged in the northeast between government soldiers and ethnic insurgents over two weeks, a Reuters witness said. The convoy was attempting to transport civilians displaced by fighting in Laukkai, a town in the Kokang region, on the border with China. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 15
A wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society is helped February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society is helped February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society is helped February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 15
A vehicle which was part of the Myanmar Red Cross Society is seen damaged after it came under attack near Laukkai, the capital of Kokang, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A vehicle which was part of the Myanmar Red Cross Society is seen damaged after it came under attack near Laukmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A vehicle which was part of the Myanmar Red Cross Society is seen damaged after it came under attack near Laukkai, the capital of Kokang, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 15
A volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society uses his hand as he tries to stop the bleeding after being wounded, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society uses his hand as he tries to stop the bleeding after being wounmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society uses his hand as he tries to stop the bleeding after being wounded, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 15
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, is helped after being wounded, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, is helped after being wounded, February 17,more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, is helped after being wounded, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 15
A woman comes out from her home as a Myanmar Red Cross Society truck (not pictured) arrives to pick up people after fighting broke out in the Kokang region, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman comes out from her home as a Myanmar Red Cross Society truck (not pictured) arrives to pick up people more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A woman comes out from her home as a Myanmar Red Cross Society truck (not pictured) arrives to pick up people after fighting broke out in the Kokang region, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 15
Volunteer rescue workers pick up people who have been displaced by recent violence, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Volunteer rescue workers pick up people who have been displaced by recent violence, in Laukkai February 17, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Volunteer rescue workers pick up people who have been displaced by recent violence, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 15
A Myanmar army soldier helps to carry Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Myanmar army soldier helps to carry Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Societmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A Myanmar army soldier helps to carry Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 15
Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteers and people displaced by the fighting in Laukkai take cover in a drain during an attack, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteers and people displaced by the fighting in Laukkai take cover in a drain durmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteers and people displaced by the fighting in Laukkai take cover in a drain during an attack, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 15
A woman displaced by recent violence carries her baby as she walks down a road, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman displaced by recent violence carries her baby as she walks down a road, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A woman displaced by recent violence carries her baby as she walks down a road, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 15
A volunteer driver of a Myanmar Red Cross Society rescue team convoy talks on the phone before he was wounded by unknown attackers, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A volunteer driver of a Myanmar Red Cross Society rescue team convoy talks on the phone before he was wounded more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A volunteer driver of a Myanmar Red Cross Society rescue team convoy talks on the phone before he was wounded by unknown attackers, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 15
A Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteer is seen after being wounded in an attack, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteer is seen after being wounded in an attack, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteer is seen after being wounded in an attack, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 15
Myanmar army soldiers take positions near Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar army soldiers take positions near Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Myanmar army soldiers take positions near Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 15
A Myanmar Red Cross Society truck is seen in Laukkai city as they pick up people displaced in the fighting, before the attack took place, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Myanmar Red Cross Society truck is seen in Laukkai city as they pick up people displaced in the fighting, bemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A Myanmar Red Cross Society truck is seen in Laukkai city as they pick up people displaced in the fighting, before the attack took place, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Copenhagen memorial

Copenhagen memorial

下一个

Copenhagen memorial

Copenhagen memorial

Danes gather at torch-lit memorials in memory of victims after a gunman opened fire on a cafe and attacked a synagogue.

2015年 2月 17日
Migrant tide

Migrant tide

Hundreds of people have died trying to cross from North Africa to Europe.

2015年 2月 17日
Westerners fight Islamic State

Westerners fight Islamic State

Foreigners who have traveled to Iraq to help fight Islamic State militants.

2015年 2月 16日
Shooting in Copenhagen

Shooting in Copenhagen

Police shot dead a gunman after attacks on a Copenhagen synagogue and an event promoting free speech.

2015年 2月 16日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐