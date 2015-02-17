Red Cross attacked in Myanmar
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, reacts after he was wounded when the convoymore
People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai run towards a rescue convoy, February 17, 2015. Unknown atmore
A wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society is helped February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A vehicle which was part of the Myanmar Red Cross Society is seen damaged after it came under attack near Laukmore
A volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society uses his hand as he tries to stop the bleeding after being wounmore
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, is helped after being wounded, February 17,more
A woman comes out from her home as a Myanmar Red Cross Society truck (not pictured) arrives to pick up people more
Volunteer rescue workers pick up people who have been displaced by recent violence, in Laukkai February 17, 20more
A Myanmar army soldier helps to carry Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Societmore
Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteers and people displaced by the fighting in Laukkai take cover in a drain durmore
A woman displaced by recent violence carries her baby as she walks down a road, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. more
A volunteer driver of a Myanmar Red Cross Society rescue team convoy talks on the phone before he was wounded more
A Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteer is seen after being wounded in an attack, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soemore
Myanmar army soldiers take positions near Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Myanmar Red Cross Society truck is seen in Laukkai city as they pick up people displaced in the fighting, bemore
