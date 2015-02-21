Photos of the week
A partially frozen American Falls in sub freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, more
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State milimore
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as pmore
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thongmore
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians saimore
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits nearmore
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Dmore
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015more
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old qumore
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy more
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed bmore
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, Februarymore
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 comore
Revellers kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2more
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar almore
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village,more
A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 more
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parenmore
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week Febrmore
A groom and a bride lay inside a pink coffin during their wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi more
Hugo Belleri, a three-year-old boy and the youngest Gilles of Binche, drinks a glass of champagne before takinmore
Afghan drug addicts smoke heroin inside a cave in Farah province February 4, 2015. Farah offers a prime examplmore
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, more
A Greek flag flutters atop the Acropolis hill in Athens February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
