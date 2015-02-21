版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 21日 星期六 10:30 BJT

Photos of the week

A partially frozen American Falls in sub freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. Temperature dropped to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warning in Western New York from midnight Wednesday to Friday. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A partially frozen American Falls in sub freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A partially frozen American Falls in sub freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. Temperature dropped to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warning in Western New York from midnight Wednesday to Friday. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
1 / 25
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners have flocked to Iraq and Syria in the past two years, mostly to join Islamic State, but a handful of idealistic Westerners are enlisting as well, citing frustration their governments are not doing more to combat the ultra-radical Islamists or prevent the suffering of innocents. The militia they joined is called Dwekh Nawsha - meaning self-sacrifice in the ancient Aramaic language spoken by Christ and still used by Assyrian Christians, who consider themselves the indigenous people of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State milimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners have flocked to Iraq and Syria in the past two years, mostly to join Islamic State, but a handful of idealistic Westerners are enlisting as well, citing frustration their governments are not doing more to combat the ultra-radical Islamists or prevent the suffering of innocents. The militia they joined is called Dwekh Nawsha - meaning self-sacrifice in the ancient Aramaic language spoken by Christ and still used by Assyrian Christians, who consider themselves the indigenous people of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
2 / 25
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000 children and adults seek medical treatment for respiratory illness each year in the subsurface chambers of its facilities, located 420 meters underground between layers of potassium and stone salts in an operational salt mine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as pmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000 children and adults seek medical treatment for respiratory illness each year in the subsurface chambers of its facilities, located 420 meters underground between layers of potassium and stone salts in an operational salt mine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
3 / 25
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 19, 2015. Each year, at the stroke of midnight, hundreds of people vie to be the first to place joss sticks in an urn at the temple to mark an auspicious start to their year. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Edgar Su

People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thongmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 19, 2015. Each year, at the stroke of midnight, hundreds of people vie to be the first to place joss sticks in an urn at the temple to mark an auspicious start to their year. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 25
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians said was confiscated by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians saimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians said was confiscated by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 25
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits nearmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
6 / 25
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Danish police shot and killed the man in Copenhagen on Sunday they believe was responsible for two deadly attacks at an event promoting freedom of speech and on a synagogue. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Dmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 15日 星期日
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Danish police shot and killed the man in Copenhagen on Sunday they believe was responsible for two deadly attacks at an event promoting freedom of speech and on a synagogue. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
7 / 25
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 25
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old qumore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 25
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in, was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. Thousands of people have been forced to flee Myanmar into the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan following fighting between Myanmar's army and insurgents, the Chinese government said, repeating a call for restraint. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in, was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. Thousands of people have been forced to flee Myanmar into the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan following fighting between Myanmar's army and insurgents, the Chinese government said, repeating a call for restraint. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 25
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed bmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 25
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, February 16, 2015. Toronto experienced some of the coldest weather of the year reaching -25C (-13F) on Sunday, as Environment Canada lifted its "extreme cold weather alert" Monday when temperatures warmed to -13C (8.6F), according to local reports. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, Februarymore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, February 16, 2015. Toronto experienced some of the coldest weather of the year reaching -25C (-13F) on Sunday, as Environment Canada lifted its "extreme cold weather alert" Monday when temperatures warmed to -13C (8.6F), according to local reports. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 25
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 comore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 25
Revellers kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. Contrary to a common stereotype, Brazil is a socially conservative nation, its culture rooted in Catholic tradition. Many view the five-day Carnival as the one chance to enjoy a bit of hedonism before the solemn period of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Some locals measure that freedom in kisses, competing with their friends to see who can smooch 10, 20, even 30 different people in a single outing. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Revellers kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. Contrary to a common stereotype, Brazil is a socially conservative nation, its culture rooted in Catholic tradition. Many view the five-day Carnival as the one chance to enjoy a bit of hedonism before the solemn period of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Some locals measure that freedom in kisses, competing with their friends to see who can smooch 10, 20, even 30 different people in a single outing. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 25
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 25
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. Battles in and around the Syrian city of Aleppo have killed at least 70 pro-government fighters and more than 80 insurgents after the army launched an offensive there, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.The army backed by allied militia had captured areas north of Aleppo on Tuesday in what the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said was an attempt to encircle the northern city and cut off insurgent supply lines. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar almore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. Battles in and around the Syrian city of Aleppo have killed at least 70 pro-government fighters and more than 80 insurgents after the army launched an offensive there, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.The army backed by allied militia had captured areas north of Aleppo on Tuesday in what the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said was an attempt to encircle the northern city and cut off insurgent supply lines. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
16 / 25
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. The Syrian army backed by allied militia have captured several villages near Aleppo in battles aimed at encircling the northern city and cutting off insurgent supply lines, a monitoring group said on Tuesday. The army also took villages including Bashkuwi and Sifat, while fighting raged in Hardatain and Ratain, said the Observatory, which tracks the Syrian conflict using sources on the ground. It added that at least 18 insurgents were killed. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village,more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. The Syrian army backed by allied militia have captured several villages near Aleppo in battles aimed at encircling the northern city and cutting off insurgent supply lines, a monitoring group said on Tuesday. The army also took villages including Bashkuwi and Sifat, while fighting raged in Hardatain and Ratain, said the Observatory, which tracks the Syrian conflict using sources on the ground. It added that at least 18 insurgents were killed. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
17 / 25
A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 25
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 19, 2015, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day. Millions of South Koreans traveled to their hometowns during the three-day holiday which started last Wednesday. Seolnal is one of the traditional holidays when most Koreans visit their hometowns to be united with their families and hold memorial services for their deceased ancestors. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parenmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 19, 2015, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day. Millions of South Koreans traveled to their hometowns during the three-day holiday which started last Wednesday. Seolnal is one of the traditional holidays when most Koreans visit their hometowns to be united with their families and hold memorial services for their deceased ancestors. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 25
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week Febrmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 25
A groom and a bride lay inside a pink coffin during their wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok February 14, 2015. Ten Thai couples laid in the pink coffin starting 9:09AM on Saturday during the wedding ceremony organised by the Buddhist temple on Valentine's Day. Couples believe laying briefly in the coffin will get rid of bad luck and usher happiness into their lives. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A groom and a bride lay inside a pink coffin during their wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A groom and a bride lay inside a pink coffin during their wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok February 14, 2015. Ten Thai couples laid in the pink coffin starting 9:09AM on Saturday during the wedding ceremony organised by the Buddhist temple on Valentine's Day. Couples believe laying briefly in the coffin will get rid of bad luck and usher happiness into their lives. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 25
Hugo Belleri, a three-year-old boy and the youngest Gilles of Binche, drinks a glass of champagne before taking part in the parade of Young Gilles of Binche during the carnival event in Binche February 17, 2015. The Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, is the biggest and the liveliest annual event in Belgium. Up to 1,000 Gilles parade in the city center of Binche, wearing a red, yellow and black medieval costume hung with bells and decorated with fluffy lace at the neck, wrists and ankles. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Hugo Belleri, a three-year-old boy and the youngest Gilles of Binche, drinks a glass of champagne before takinmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Hugo Belleri, a three-year-old boy and the youngest Gilles of Binche, drinks a glass of champagne before taking part in the parade of Young Gilles of Binche during the carnival event in Binche February 17, 2015. The Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, is the biggest and the liveliest annual event in Belgium. Up to 1,000 Gilles parade in the city center of Binche, wearing a red, yellow and black medieval costume hung with bells and decorated with fluffy lace at the neck, wrists and ankles. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
22 / 25
Afghan drug addicts smoke heroin inside a cave in Farah province February 4, 2015. Farah offers a prime example of Afghanistan's nexus between Islamist militancy, crime, opium and Kabul's feeble grip on power. Residents say problems escalated after foreign troops withdrew in early 2013 and locals in Farah's most lawless areas say the breakdown in order is complete. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan drug addicts smoke heroin inside a cave in Farah province February 4, 2015. Farah offers a prime examplmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Afghan drug addicts smoke heroin inside a cave in Farah province February 4, 2015. Farah offers a prime example of Afghanistan's nexus between Islamist militancy, crime, opium and Kabul's feeble grip on power. Residents say problems escalated after foreign troops withdrew in early 2013 and locals in Farah's most lawless areas say the breakdown in order is complete. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
23 / 25
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
24 / 25
A Greek flag flutters atop the Acropolis hill in Athens February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek flag flutters atop the Acropolis hill in Athens February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A Greek flag flutters atop the Acropolis hill in Athens February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 21日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 20日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 19日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 18日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐