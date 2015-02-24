版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 01:05 BJT

Taking on Boko Haram

Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S. counter-terrorism forces. The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as Chad and four neighboring states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram, the biggest security threat to Africa's top energy producer Nigeria and an increasing concern to countries bordering it. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led milmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S. counter-terrorism forces. The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as Chad and four neighboring states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram, the biggest security threat to Africa's top energy producer Nigeria and an increasing concern to countries bordering it. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
1 / 17
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. The U.S. military will share communications equipment and intelligence with African allies to assist them in the fight against Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram, the commander of U.S. Special Forces operations in Africa said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, Femore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. The U.S. military will share communications equipment and intelligence with African allies to assist them in the fight against Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram, the commander of U.S. Special Forces operations in Africa said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
2 / 17
A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. Amid growing international alarm, the four nations of the Lake Chad region - Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria - plus neighboring Benin are preparing a joint task-force of 8,700 men to take on the Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. Amid growing international alarm, the four nations of the Lake Chad region - Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria - plus neighboring Benin are preparing a joint task-force of 8,700 men to take on the Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
3 / 17
Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. The ninth edition of Flintlock, grouping 1,300 soldiers from 28 African and Western nations, will emphasize the importance of troops fostering strong relations with local communities to gain intelligence on insurgent groups. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. The ninth edition of Flintlock, grouping 1,300 soldiers from 28 African and Western nations, will emphasize the importance of troops fostering strong relations with local communities to gain intelligence on insurgent groups. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
4 / 17
A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
5 / 17
Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
6 / 17
A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
7 / 17
Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise,more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
8 / 17
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, Februmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
9 / 17
Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in Ndjamena, Chad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in Ndjamena, Chad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
10 / 17
A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
11 / 17
A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led militmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
12 / 17
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, Femore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
13 / 17
A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led militamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
14 / 17
A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao,more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
15 / 17
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, Femore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
16 / 17
Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Maomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Cold in the USA

Cold in the USA

下一个

Cold in the USA

Cold in the USA

Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...

2015年 2月 21日
Greece in the shadows

Greece in the shadows

Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.

2015年 2月 21日
Retreat from Debaltseve

Retreat from Debaltseve

Ukrainian troops pull out of the strategic rail hub town after a fierce assault by separatists.

2015年 2月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 2月 20日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐