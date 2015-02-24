版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 05:05 BJT

Faces of war

A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces keeps his weapon at the ready as he looks out of a helicopter while flying above Kharkiv region, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces keeps his weapon at the ready as he looks out of a helicopter while flymore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces keeps his weapon at the ready as he looks out of a helicopter while flying above Kharkiv region, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
2 / 15
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Glmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits on an armoured personnel carrier near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits on an armoured personnel carrier near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits on an armoured personnel carrier near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 15
A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivskmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 15
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanicmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 15
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich THE DAY)

A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk Fmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich THE DAY)
Close
8 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 22, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 22日 星期日
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 21, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 21日 星期六
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 15
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanicmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanicmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen in a bus before leaving for home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen in a bus before leaving for home, near Artemivsk Februamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen in a bus before leaving for home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
HIV and positive

HIV and positive

下一个

HIV and positive

HIV and positive

Zambia's Chikuni Mission run an empowerment project for HIV-AIDS patients offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as...

2015年 2月 25日
Taking on Boko Haram

Taking on Boko Haram

The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as African states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram.

2015年 2月 25日
Cold in the USA

Cold in the USA

Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...

2015年 2月 21日
Greece in the shadows

Greece in the shadows

Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.

2015年 2月 21日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐