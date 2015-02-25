Bibi and Barack
U.S. President Barack Obama listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the mmore
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) view an Iron Dome missile defensmore
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Oval Omore
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airportmore
U.S. President Barack Obama walks down Cross Hall with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinimore
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observe a technology display as theymore
U.S. President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an official more
U.S. President Barack Obama views the Dead Sea Scrolls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Imore
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visimore
U.S. President Barack Obama participates in a farewell ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahumore
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New more
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L), Palestinian Presmore
U.S. President Barack Obama walks on the red carpet with Israel's President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Bemore
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the Whimore
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office atmore
下一个
American Sniper murder trial
Eddie Ray Routh, the killer of former U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, is sentenced to life in prison.
Faces of war
Portraits of Ukrainian servicemen.
HIV and positive
Zambia's Chikuni Mission run an empowerment project for HIV-AIDS patients offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as...
Taking on Boko Haram
The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as African states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.