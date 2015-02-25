Bibi and Barack

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visimore

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, March 22, 2013. Pictured behind Obama are (L-R) Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, Israeli President Shimon Peres, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Chairman of the Yad Vashem Directorate Avner Shalev. REUTERS/Jason Reed

