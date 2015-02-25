版本:
Bibi and Barack

U.S. President Barack Obama listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media from the Colonnade outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2010年 9月 2日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media from the Colonnade outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) view an Iron Dome missile defense battery at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2013年 3月 20日 星期三
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) view an Iron Dome missile defense battery at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Oval Office in this September 28, 2012 White House handout photograph. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

Reuters / 2012年 9月 29日 星期六
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Oval Office in this September 28, 2012 White House handout photograph. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2013年 3月 21日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama walks down Cross Hall with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to make joint statements in the East Room of the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2010年 9月 2日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama walks down Cross Hall with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to make joint statements in the East Room of the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observe a technology display as they tour a technology expo at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2013年 3月 21日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observe a technology display as they tour a technology expo at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an official state dinner hosted by Israel's President Shimon Peres (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2013年 3月 22日 星期五
U.S. President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an official state dinner hosted by Israel's President Shimon Peres (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama views the Dead Sea Scrolls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. Also pictured are Director of the Museum, James Snyder (R) and Yitzhak Molcho (L), Senior Advisor to Netanyahu. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Reuters / 2013年 3月 21日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama views the Dead Sea Scrolls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. Also pictured are Director of the Museum, James Snyder (R) and Yitzhak Molcho (L), Senior Advisor to Netanyahu. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, March 22, 2013. Pictured behind Obama are (L-R) Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, Israeli President Shimon Peres, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Chairman of the Yad Vashem Directorate Avner Shalev. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2013年 3月 22日 星期五
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, March 22, 2013. Pictured behind Obama are (L-R) Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, Israeli President Shimon Peres, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Chairman of the Yad Vashem Directorate Avner Shalev. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama participates in a farewell ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Shimon Peres at Tel Aviv International Airport, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2013年 3月 22日 星期五
U.S. President Barack Obama participates in a farewell ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Shimon Peres at Tel Aviv International Airport, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2011年 9月 21日 星期三
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L), Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd R), Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) and then Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak through Cross Hall on their way to the East Room for Middle East peace talks at the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2010年 9月 2日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L), Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd R), Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) and then Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak through Cross Hall on their way to the East Room for Middle East peace talks at the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. President Barack Obama walks on the red carpet with Israel's President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2013年 3月 20日 星期三
U.S. President Barack Obama walks on the red carpet with Israel's President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2013年 10月 1日 星期二
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2011年 5月 21日 星期六
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
