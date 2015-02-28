版本:
Photos of the week

A woman reacts as others help her walk at the cemetery before the funeral for the victims of a Carnival stampede in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 22日 星期日
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Firefighters stand by a brazier as they demonstrate in London February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A man carries the body of his mother after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Marj Al Sultan, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with this Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by the stranger while they were sitting inside their coaching class early morning, according to Sangita. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 22日 星期日
Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while waiting for the police to carry out her family's eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid February 25, 2015. Montoya shared the flat where she had been living for the last 16 years with her son, his wife and their three children. All the adults in the household are unemployed and they live on the 460 euros ($522) per month which they get from the state, as well as the occasional odd job. The family fell behind with the rent payments and accumulated a debt of 3000 euros ($3407). Their eviction was carried out despite the efforts of anti-eviction activists, who blocked the main entrance door with furniture. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Sadao Kimbara (L) rides on a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar he made out of an oil barrel as his grandson Rui smiles in the sidecar in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming, baking bread in traditional ovens, herding cattle, and the making and selling of honey, olive oil and pottery. Extreme weather fluctuations and erosion that causes flooding and landslides have led to a drop in agricultural productivity, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
HIV-positive members of a self-help group pray at the start of a meeting in the village of Michelo, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. The caregivers in the Jesuit-run home-based care project at the Chikuni Mission run a capacity-building and empowerment project at the household level, offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as offering companionship, pastoral care and monitoring antiretroviral treatment compliance of HIV-AIDS patients. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Finland's Janne Ahonen soars past judges windows during the normal hill HS100 mixed team ski jumping event of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
A model reacts while getting her hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Ophra Winfrey (C) congratulates John Legend (bottom R) and Common (bottom L), as actor David Oyelowo (top L) looks on, after "Glory" from the film "Selma" won the Oscar for best original song during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Musa Pabai holds his son Oliver for the first time after surviving Ebola, at his home in Walakor, February 19, 2015. Pabai left an Ebola treatment centre in Liberia in November, grateful to have survived a disease that has killed nearly 10,000 people across West Africa but fearing he still could pose grave danger to the person closest to him. Pabai had stayed in Monrovia on a self-imposed exile after November, afraid that he could still infect Hannah, his girlfriend and mother of his young son, through sexual contact despite his clean bill of health. Research has shown traces of Ebola in semen of some survivors for at least 82 days after the onset of symptoms and in vaginal secretions for a much shorter period. Although there is no conclusive scientific proof these traces are infectious, anecdotal evidence of several cases in West Africa and confirmed transmission of Marburg, another viral haemorrhagic fever, have led experts to warn of the potential risk of sexually transmitted Ebola. REUTERS/Ricci Shryock

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Activists of the Right Sector political party attend an anti-government march in Kiev February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Pedestrians walk past a truck with a giant Soviet Red Army hat seen on it, an installation created by Russian artist Vasily Slonov, during the annual "Winter Virage" motor sports festival dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day on the embankment of the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University during a counter-terrorism training demonstration at the Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club (RSSC) on the outskirts of Karachi, February 24, 2015. More than 200 students of NED University have visited RSSC to observe the counter-terrorism training demonstration, Sachal Rangers official Khalid Goraya said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of Uganda capital Kampala February 15, 2015. The founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, is a cousin of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. The LRA rose up against the government in northern Uganda under the leadership of Kony in the late 1980s and has been accused of abducting children to serve as fighters and sex slaves. Having earned a reputation for carrying out massacres and mutilating victims, the LRA left Uganda about a decade ago and has roamed across parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and CAR since then, eluding efforts to defeat them. Kony was indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2005, but is still at large. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487), in Hong Kong February 2, 2015. Hong Kong is expected to unveil measures to support low-income families and boost the city's labor market in its annual budget on February 25, although an uncertain economic outlook makes bold new initiatives unlikely. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 21日 星期六
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Neil Patrick Harris refers to a scene from the Oscar nominated film "Birdman" while hosting the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
A girl practices boxing at a local gym for disadvantaged youth in Kamukunnji, Nairobi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
The glow of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario February 23, 2015. The colorful cosmic display of the northern lights is rarely seen in Ontario. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
