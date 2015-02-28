Photos of the week
A woman reacts as others help her walk at the cemetery before the funeral for the victims of a Carnival stampemore
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not picmore
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best more
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village more
Firefighters stand by a brazier as they demonstrate in London February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man carries the body of his mother after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Premore
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with this Best Picture award for the film "Birdman"more
Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentifmore
Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while more
Sadao Kimbara (L) rides on a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar he made out of an oil barrel as his grandson Rui more
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 25, 2more
Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowmore
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led milmore
HIV-positive members of a self-help group pray at the start of a meeting in the village of Michelo, south of tmore
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internmore
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Febmore
Finland's Janne Ahonen soars past judges windows during the normal hill HS100 mixed team ski jumping event of more
A model reacts while getting her hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Hunter Autumn/Winter 201more
Ophra Winfrey (C) congratulates John Legend (bottom R) and Common (bottom L), as actor David Oyelowo (top L) lmore
Musa Pabai holds his son Oliver for the first time after surviving Ebola, at his home in Walakor, February 19,more
Activists of the Right Sector political party attend an anti-government march in Kiev February 25, 2015. REUTEmore
Pedestrians walk past a truck with a giant Soviet Red Army hat seen on it, an installation created by Russian more
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) Universimore
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India'more
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of Umore
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487),more
A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Strinmore
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/more
Neil Patrick Harris refers to a scene from the Oscar nominated film "Birdman" while hosting the 87th Academy Amore
A girl practices boxing at a local gym for disadvantaged youth in Kamukunnji, Nairobi February 23, 2015. REUTEmore
The glow of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, soutmore
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Summer solstice at Stonehenge
Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.