Capturing Boko Haram
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is more
Chadian soldiers walk in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being drivenmore
Debris is scattered in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being driven omore
Chadian soldiers drive past the body of what they said was a Boko Haram fighter they killed in battle in Dikwamore
A Chadian soldier walks past an armored vehicle that the Chadian military said belonged to insurgent group Bokmore
A boy, who the Chadian military say is the son of a Boko Haram fighter the Chadian military killed during battmore
The logo of insurgent group Boko Haram is seen on the cracked windshield of an armored vehicle which Chadian mmore
Chadian soldiers drive to the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, Femore
Chadian soldiers push a military pickup truck to get it out of the sand near the front line in the war againstmore
A prisoner suspected of being a member of insurgent group Boko Haram sits in the field base of Chadian soldiermore
A man suspected of being a member of insurgent group Boko Haram sits tied up in the field base of Chadian soldmore
Weapons belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram that Chadian military say they took during battle are seen in more
Chadian soldiers drive near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Februamore
A Chadian soldier fixes his headscarf while driving at the front line during battle against insurgent group Bomore
A Chadian military general inspects an armored vehicle, which the Chadian military say was taken by them from more
A Chadian soldier peers into a burnt armoured vehicle, which the Chadian military say belonged to insurgent grmore
A Chadian soldier rides atop a pickup truck next to a bag of rocket-propelled grenades in Gambaru, Nigeria, Femore
A Chadian soldier wears charms for protection near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Hmore
Chadian soldiers drive through the town of Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers cook food near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Femore
Chadian soldiers stand next to what they say was a camp for insurgent group Boko Haram, which the Chadian milimore
Chadian soldiers drive to the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria,more
Chadian soldiers drive past the body of a man they say was a Boko Haram fighter the Chadian military killed inmore
The body of a man, believed to be a Boko Haram fighter and who was killed by the Chadian military during battlmore
Chadian soldiers drive near the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, more
