版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 22:58 BJT

Capturing Boko Haram

A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru February 26, 2015. The Chadian military nicknamed the man "the Butcher". REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru February 26, 2015. The Chadian military nicknamed the man "the Butcher". REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
1 / 25
Chadian soldiers walk in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being driven out by the Chadian military in Dikwa, Nigeria, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Madjiasra Nako

Chadian soldiers walk in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being drivenmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Chadian soldiers walk in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being driven out by the Chadian military in Dikwa, Nigeria, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Madjiasra Nako
Close
2 / 25
Debris is scattered in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being driven out by the Chadian military in Dikwa, Nigeria, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Madjiasra Nako

Debris is scattered in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being driven omore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Debris is scattered in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being driven out by the Chadian military in Dikwa, Nigeria, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Madjiasra Nako
Close
3 / 25
Chadian soldiers drive past the body of what they said was a Boko Haram fighter they killed in battle in Dikwa, Nigeria, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Madjiasra Nako

Chadian soldiers drive past the body of what they said was a Boko Haram fighter they killed in battle in Dikwamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Chadian soldiers drive past the body of what they said was a Boko Haram fighter they killed in battle in Dikwa, Nigeria, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Madjiasra Nako
Close
4 / 25
A Chadian soldier walks past an armored vehicle that the Chadian military said belonged to insurgent group Boko Haram that they destroyed in battle in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. The Chadian military said that Boko Haram had taken the vehicle from the Nigerian military. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Chadian soldier walks past an armored vehicle that the Chadian military said belonged to insurgent group Bokmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A Chadian soldier walks past an armored vehicle that the Chadian military said belonged to insurgent group Boko Haram that they destroyed in battle in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. The Chadian military said that Boko Haram had taken the vehicle from the Nigerian military. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
5 / 25
A boy, who the Chadian military say is the son of a Boko Haram fighter the Chadian military killed during battle, stands next to soldiers in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A boy, who the Chadian military say is the son of a Boko Haram fighter the Chadian military killed during battmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A boy, who the Chadian military say is the son of a Boko Haram fighter the Chadian military killed during battle, stands next to soldiers in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
6 / 25
The logo of insurgent group Boko Haram is seen on the cracked windshield of an armored vehicle which Chadian military say they destroyed in battle in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

The logo of insurgent group Boko Haram is seen on the cracked windshield of an armored vehicle which Chadian mmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
The logo of insurgent group Boko Haram is seen on the cracked windshield of an armored vehicle which Chadian military say they destroyed in battle in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
7 / 25
Chadian soldiers drive to the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers drive to the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, Femore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Chadian soldiers drive to the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
8 / 25
Chadian soldiers push a military pickup truck to get it out of the sand near the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers push a military pickup truck to get it out of the sand near the front line in the war againstmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Chadian soldiers push a military pickup truck to get it out of the sand near the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
9 / 25
A prisoner suspected of being a member of insurgent group Boko Haram sits in the field base of Chadian soldiers in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A prisoner suspected of being a member of insurgent group Boko Haram sits in the field base of Chadian soldiermore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A prisoner suspected of being a member of insurgent group Boko Haram sits in the field base of Chadian soldiers in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
10 / 25
A man suspected of being a member of insurgent group Boko Haram sits tied up in the field base of Chadian soldiers in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A man suspected of being a member of insurgent group Boko Haram sits tied up in the field base of Chadian soldmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A man suspected of being a member of insurgent group Boko Haram sits tied up in the field base of Chadian soldiers in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
11 / 25
Weapons belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram that Chadian military say they took during battle are seen in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Weapons belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram that Chadian military say they took during battle are seen in more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Weapons belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram that Chadian military say they took during battle are seen in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
12 / 25
Chadian soldiers drive near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers drive near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Februamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Chadian soldiers drive near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
13 / 25
A Chadian soldier fixes his headscarf while driving at the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Chadian soldier fixes his headscarf while driving at the front line during battle against insurgent group Bomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A Chadian soldier fixes his headscarf while driving at the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
14 / 25
A Chadian military general inspects an armored vehicle, which the Chadian military say was taken by them from insurgent group Boko Haram during battle in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Chadian military general inspects an armored vehicle, which the Chadian military say was taken by them from more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A Chadian military general inspects an armored vehicle, which the Chadian military say was taken by them from insurgent group Boko Haram during battle in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
15 / 25
A Chadian soldier peers into a burnt armoured vehicle, which the Chadian military say belonged to insurgent group Boko Haram, after the Chadians destroyed it during battle in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Chadian soldier peers into a burnt armoured vehicle, which the Chadian military say belonged to insurgent grmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A Chadian soldier peers into a burnt armoured vehicle, which the Chadian military say belonged to insurgent group Boko Haram, after the Chadians destroyed it during battle in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
16 / 25
A Chadian soldier rides atop a pickup truck next to a bag of rocket-propelled grenades in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Chadian soldier rides atop a pickup truck next to a bag of rocket-propelled grenades in Gambaru, Nigeria, Femore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A Chadian soldier rides atop a pickup truck next to a bag of rocket-propelled grenades in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
17 / 25
A Chadian soldier wears charms for protection near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Chadian soldier wears charms for protection near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Hmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A Chadian soldier wears charms for protection near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
18 / 25
Chadian soldiers drive through the town of Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers drive through the town of Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Chadian soldiers drive through the town of Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
19 / 25
Chadian soldiers cook food near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers cook food near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Femore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Chadian soldiers cook food near the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
20 / 25
Chadian soldiers stand next to what they say was a camp for insurgent group Boko Haram, which the Chadian military said they destroyed in battle, in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers stand next to what they say was a camp for insurgent group Boko Haram, which the Chadian milimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Chadian soldiers stand next to what they say was a camp for insurgent group Boko Haram, which the Chadian military said they destroyed in battle, in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
21 / 25
Chadian soldiers drive to the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers drive to the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria,more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Chadian soldiers drive to the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
22 / 25
Chadian soldiers drive past the body of a man they say was a Boko Haram fighter the Chadian military killed in battle in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers drive past the body of a man they say was a Boko Haram fighter the Chadian military killed inmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Chadian soldiers drive past the body of a man they say was a Boko Haram fighter the Chadian military killed in battle in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
23 / 25
The body of a man, believed to be a Boko Haram fighter and who was killed by the Chadian military during battle, lies in a field in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

The body of a man, believed to be a Boko Haram fighter and who was killed by the Chadian military during battlmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
The body of a man, believed to be a Boko Haram fighter and who was killed by the Chadian military during battle, lies in a field in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
24 / 25
Chadian soldiers drive near the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers drive near the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Chadian soldiers drive near the front line in the war against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
The world's richest

The world's richest

下一个

The world's richest

The world's richest

The richest people in the world, according to Forbes.

2015年 3月 3日
Wild horse roundup

Wild horse roundup

Wild horses are herded and made available for adoption by the Bureau of Land Management to keep populations in check in Utah.

2015年 2月 28日
Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Recent works from the elusive British street artist.

2015年 2月 27日
Scenes from a spacewalk

Scenes from a spacewalk

Astronauts on the International Space Station step out into the void.

2015年 2月 26日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐