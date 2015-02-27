版本:
Westerners fight Islamic State

Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A foreign female fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sits at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. The only foreign woman in Dwekh Nawsha's ranks said she had been inspired by the role of women in the lightly armed Kurdish YPG militia, but identified more closely with the "traditional" values of the Christian militia. Thousands of foreigners have flocked to Iraq and Syria in the past two years, mostly to join Islamic State, but a handful of idealistic Westerners are enlisting as well, citing frustration their governments are not doing more to combat the ultra-radical Islamists or prevent the suffering of innocents. The militia they joined is called Dwekh Nawsha - meaning self-sacrifice in the ancient Aramaic language spoken by Christ and still used by Assyrian Christians, who consider themselves the indigenous people of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
A foreign female fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sits at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. The only foreign woman in Dwekh Nawsha's ranks said she had been inspired by the role of women in the lightly armed Kurdish YPG militia, but identified more closely with the "traditional" values of the Christian militia. Thousands of foreigners have flocked to Iraq and Syria in the past two years, mostly to join Islamic State, but a handful of idealistic Westerners are enlisting as well, citing frustration their governments are not doing more to combat the ultra-radical Islamists or prevent the suffering of innocents. The militia they joined is called Dwekh Nawsha - meaning self-sacrifice in the ancient Aramaic language spoken by Christ and still used by Assyrian Christians, who consider themselves the indigenous people of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott Wolfe, a 30-year-old Westerner from the U.S. who said he has joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, poses for a picture on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Scott Wolfe, a 30-year-old Westerner from the U.S. who said he has joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, poses for a picture on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, take a photograph together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, take a photograph together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott, (C) a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, carries his weapon at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Scott, (C) a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, carries his weapon at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott, a westerner fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, stands at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Scott, a westerner fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, stands at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott Wolfe (front), a 30-year-old Westerner from the U.S. who said he has joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, holds a gun as he walks in front of Kurdish fighters on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Scott Wolfe (front), a 30-year-old Westerner from the U.S. who said he has joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, holds a gun as he walks in front of Kurdish fighters on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sit together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sit together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
