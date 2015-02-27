The Bush dynasty
President George Bush's granddaughter Ellie LeBlond shines a flashlight into his mouth during the opening ceremore
President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with Pope John Paul II after their meeting in the Vaticmore
African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela waves after he and U.S. President George Bush made remarks on more
President George Bush toasts Russian President Boris Yeltsin in Moscow January 3, 1993 after signing a historimore
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and President George H.W. Bush stand at attention during an official arrival more
Richard Cheney is sworn in to his post as Defense Secretary as then President George Bush (L) looks on, in a Mmore
United States President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's dmore
President George Bush poses for photographers after his address to the nation December 25, 1991 in Washington,more
President George Bush gets a grand welcome home to the White House from granddaughter Jenna (C) after returninmore
Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari speaks during a news conference as President George Bush listens amore
President George Bush waves to reporters while riding in a golf cart with Russian President Boris Yeltsin, aftmore
President George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinmore
President George Bush (L), Vice President Dan Quayle (2L), James Baker and Chief of Staff John Sununnu (R) walmore
President George H.W. Bush carries his lunch tray as he walks among the troops during a Thanksgiving Day visitmore
President George Bush rests and holds a bottle of drinking water as he takes a pause during visiting US troopsmore
President George Bush addresses reporters at the White House, October 23, 1992 on the release of documents by more
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and President George Bush speak to the press at Bush's seaside retreat inmore
President George Bush concedes the election to president-elect Bill-Clinton as Bush's wife Barbara looks on (Lmore
President George Bush shakes hands with President-elect Clinton, during a photo opportunity at the White Housemore
President George W. Bush winks to a member of the audience before he delivers the final State of the Union addmore
President George W. Bush takes a bow after conducting the Marine Band rendition of Stars and Stripes Forever amore
President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State more
President George Bush delivers a speech to crew aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, as the carriemore
President George W. Bush boards Air Force One after speaking about Hurricane Katrina's damage to the nation onmore
President George W. Bush negotiates his umbrella in the wind during a rainstorm after stepping off Marine One more
President George W. Bush walks to Air Force One in Waco, May 23, 2004. Bush suffered minor abrasions after falmore
President George W. Bush speaks to his father, former President George H.W. Bush, during the dedication of themore
President George W. Bush hands back a crying baby that was handed to him from the crowd as he arrived for an omore
Turkey named "Liberty" surprises President George W. Bush at the annual turkey pardoning event at the White Homore
President George W. Bush reacts as he tries to open a locked door after a news conference in Beijing November more
President George W. Bush is chased by a cicada as he walks up the steps to Air Force One outside of Washingtonmore
President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hittimore
President George W. Bush talks to retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) from Ladder 117 at the scene of the Wormore
President George W. Bush walks through the grand foyer on his way to a press conference in the East Room of thmore
President George W. Bush addresses U.S. Army soldiers and their families at Fort Hood, Texas, January 3, 2003.more
President George W. Bush listens as he is introduced to speak at General Philip Kearny School in Philadelphia,more
President George W. Bush casts a line as his father, former President George Bush, watches on as they go fishimore
Video frame grab of President George W. Bush ducking from a shoe during a news conference in Baghdad December more
President George W. Bush puts on his raincoat as he departs after a visit with Air Force One crew members, calmore
Former President George W. Bush embraces President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, aftemore
Former President George H.W. Bush watches as his son, former President George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial firmore
Florida Governor Jeb Bush takes a photograph as he arrives for the Inauguration of his brother President Georgmore
Former President George H.W. Bush waves to reporters as he departs with his son Jeb Bush following a meeting wmore
President George W. Bush hugs his brother, outgoing Florida Governor Jeb Bush, at a Republican Party congressimore
Jeb Bush shakes hands after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbormore
