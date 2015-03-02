Life in the ruins
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. Fighting omore
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. Rebels who had encircled the more
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. Most residential buildings inmore
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERSmore
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015more
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25,more
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERmore
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERmore
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bamore
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. Rmore
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/more
