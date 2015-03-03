Pictures of the month: February
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village more
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthamore
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy more
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015more
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Febmore
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internmore
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best more
A man with a sheep soft toy waits to plant his first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnighmore
A woman reacts as others help her walk at the cemetery before the funeral for the victims of a Carnival stampemore
A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTEmore
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians saimore
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatmore
A female protester wearing goggles to protect herself from tear gas stands on a street during clashes in the vmore
An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a bordermore
Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy Orhan Duzgun falls down as lawmakers from his party andmore
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shmore
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) Universimore
Activists of the Right Sector political party attend an anti-government march in Kiev February 25, 2015. REUTEmore
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487),more
Musa Pabai holds his son Oliver for the first time after surviving Ebola, at his home in Walakor, February 19,more
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservatmore
Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while more
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital aftermore
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of Umore
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's more
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits nearmore
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is more
A man daubed in colours sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indiamore
A girl practices boxing at a local gym for disadvantaged youth in Kamukunnji, Nairobi February 23, 2015. REUTEmore
Finland's Janne Ahonen soars past judges windows during the normal hill HS100 mixed team ski jumping event of more
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the more
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) more
Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowmore
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India'more
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as pmore
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led milmore
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyomore
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not picmore
Neil Patrick Harris refers to a scene from the Oscar nominated film "Birdman" while hosting the 87th Academy Amore
HIV-positive members of a self-help group pray at the start of a meeting in the village of Michelo, south of tmore
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam,more
Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentifmore
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village,more
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old qumore
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State milimore
Medics lift the body of Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead, in central Moscow February 28, 2015. Nemtsov, a Russmore
The glow of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, soutmore
A monkey plays at a zoo in Huaibei, Anhui province, February 21, 2015. Picture taken February 21, 2015. REUTERmore
A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Strinmore
A competitor dressed as a cricketer lies in the mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, Febmore
An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, Febmore
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Dmore
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep throughmore
An empty stretcher is seen near the site of a funeral ceremony for the victims of avalanches in Panjshir provimore
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, Februarymore
