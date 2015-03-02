Front line against Islamic State
A Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2,more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather at Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Strimore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salamore
Iraqi security forces carry a wounded soldier during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin provinmore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather in Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Strinmore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahmore
A Shi'ite fighter mans a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 20more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a tank in the Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thamore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin more
A Shi'ite fighter gestures during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. Rmore
下一个
Pushing out Islamic State
Kurdish forces deal a blow to Islamic State by capturing Tel Hamis in northeast Syria.
Life in the ruins
The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in the Ukraine war that has killed nearly 6,000 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The Bush dynasty
As Jeb Bush takes the stage at CPAC ahead of an expected presidential bid, a look back at the presidencies of his father and brother.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.