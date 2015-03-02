版本:
图片 | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 06:30 BJT

Front line against Islamic State

A Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2,

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather at Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces carry a wounded soldier during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather in Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter mans a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a tank in the Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter gestures during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

