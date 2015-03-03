版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 4日 星期三 02:45 BJT

Remains of Donetsk Airport

Ukrainian army armored vehicles, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lie outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ukrainian army armored vehicles, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Remore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Ukrainian army armored vehicles, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lie outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 21
A wall painted with the names of soldiers and symbols of Ukrainian army units is pictured in the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A wall painted with the names of soldiers and symbols of Ukrainian army units is pictured in the destroyed Donmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A wall painted with the names of soldiers and symbols of Ukrainian army units is pictured in the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 21
The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 21
A rifle magazine lies on the floor of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A rifle magazine lies on the floor of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A rifle magazine lies on the floor of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 21
A lost and found sign is pictured at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A lost and found sign is pictured at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A lost and found sign is pictured at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 21
The driver of a separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army armored personnel carrier drives through the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The driver of a separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army armored personnel carrier drives thrmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
The driver of a separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army armored personnel carrier drives through the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 21
Gas masks lie on the floor of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Gas masks lie on the floor of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Gas masks lie on the floor of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 21
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminalmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 21
A Ukrainian army armored vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Ukrainian army armored vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A Ukrainian army armored vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 21
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army pushes another on a trolley in the parking lot of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army pushes another on a trolley inmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army pushes another on a trolley in the parking lot of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 21
Burnt trees are pictured in front of a building at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Burnt trees are pictured in front of a building at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Burnt trees are pictured in front of a building at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 21
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on a barrel in the car park of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on a barrel in the car pamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on a barrel in the car park of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 21
A Ukrainian army tank destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Ukrainian army tank destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic armymore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A Ukrainian army tank destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 21
A Ukrainian armoured vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Ukrainian armoured vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Repubmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A Ukrainian armoured vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 21
A portrait of Ukrainian-born Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev is seen in the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, which was named after Prokofiev, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A portrait of Ukrainian-born Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev is seen in the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A portrait of Ukrainian-born Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev is seen in the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, which was named after Prokofiev, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 21
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 21
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walks outside the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walks outside the destroyed temore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walks outside the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 21
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army rides on an armoured personnel carrier near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army rides on an armoured personnel cmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army rides on an armoured personnel carrier near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 21
Wrecked cars are pictured in front of buildings at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wrecked cars are pictured in front of buildings at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Wrecked cars are pictured in front of buildings at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 21
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
20 / 21
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on top of an armoured personnel carrier near the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on top of an armoured pmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on top of an armoured personnel carrier near the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Pakistan's polio problem

Pakistan's polio problem

下一个

Pakistan's polio problem

Pakistan's polio problem

Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio as community opposition and Taliban threats block...

2015年 3月 4日
Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

2015年 3月 4日
Afghanistan's deadly snowfall

Afghanistan's deadly snowfall

More than 180 people have been killed in north Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches there for 30 years.

2015年 3月 4日
Mourning Nemtsov

Mourning Nemtsov

Thousands of Russians pay their respects to Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

2015年 3月 3日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐