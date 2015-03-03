Remains of Donetsk Airport
Ukrainian army armored vehicles, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Remore
A wall painted with the names of soldiers and symbols of Ukrainian army units is pictured in the destroyed Donmore
The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3,more
A rifle magazine lies on the floor of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A lost and found sign is pictured at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The driver of a separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army armored personnel carrier drives thrmore
Gas masks lie on the floor of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminalmore
A Ukrainian army armored vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Rmore
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army pushes another on a trolley inmore
Burnt trees are pictured in front of a building at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Rmore
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on a barrel in the car pamore
A Ukrainian army tank destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic armymore
A Ukrainian armoured vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Repubmore
A portrait of Ukrainian-born Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev is seen in the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk more
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walks outside the destroyed temore
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army rides on an armoured personnel cmore
Wrecked cars are pictured in front of buildings at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Rmore
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminmore
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on top of an armoured pmore
下一个
Pakistan's polio problem
Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio as community opposition and Taliban threats block...
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Afghanistan's deadly snowfall
More than 180 people have been killed in north Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches there for 30 years.
Mourning Nemtsov
Thousands of Russians pay their respects to Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.