Pakistan's polio problem
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government dispensary in a Karachi slum October 21, 2014. Pakistan aumore
A polio vaccinator (2nd L) administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, alonmore
Polio vaccinators sit with boxes of the vaccine in a bus as they leave to administer it to children in differemore
Neila, a female polio worker, marks a house as visited after vaccinating children at a Christian colony slum imore
A polio worker gives polio vaccine drops to a child in Islamabad February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A man (2nd L) mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive camore
The feet of a female worker of an anti-polio drive are tied by rescue workers after her body was brought to Jimore
Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, husband of Fehmida Shah, an anti-polio health worker and mother of six, who was killedmore
A rescue worker checks blood-stained forms which belong to Nasima Bibi, a female worker of an anti-polio drivemore
Bushra Arian, head of the All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Welfare Association, shouts slogan during a protestmore
Polio workers give polio vaccine drops to a child as police stand guard during a vaccination campaign in Peshamore
Children walk past a policeman with a weapon accompanying polio vaccinators as they work to administer the vacmore
Female polio workers are seen during their anti-polio vaccination campaign at a Christian colony slum in Islammore
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Famore
A worker of Synergy international lights a candle during a candle light vigil in commemoration of killed poliomore
