Pakistan's polio problem

A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government dispensary in a Karachi slum October 21, 2014. Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio as community opposition and Taliban threats block efforts to eradicate the crippling disease. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government dispensary in a Karachi slum October 21, 2014. Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio as community opposition and Taliban threats block efforts to eradicate the crippling disease. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A polio vaccinator (2nd L) administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
A polio vaccinator (2nd L) administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Polio vaccinators sit with boxes of the vaccine in a bus as they leave to administer it to children in different parts of Karachi October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
Polio vaccinators sit with boxes of the vaccine in a bus as they leave to administer it to children in different parts of Karachi October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Neila, a female polio worker, marks a house as visited after vaccinating children at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2012年 12月 20日 星期四
Neila, a female polio worker, marks a house as visited after vaccinating children at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A polio worker gives polio vaccine drops to a child in Islamabad February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Reuters / 2014年 2月 26日 星期三
A polio worker gives polio vaccine drops to a child in Islamabad February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A man (2nd L) mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive campaign shot by gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A man (2nd L) mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive campaign shot by gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
The feet of a female worker of an anti-polio drive are tied by rescue workers after her body was brought to Jinnah Hospital morgue in Karachi December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2012年 12月 18日 星期二
The feet of a female worker of an anti-polio drive are tied by rescue workers after her body was brought to Jinnah Hospital morgue in Karachi December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, husband of Fehmida Shah, an anti-polio health worker and mother of six, who was killed by unknown gunmen, sits in a room at his residence on the third day of mourning after her funeral in Karachi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2012年 12月 23日 星期日
Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, husband of Fehmida Shah, an anti-polio health worker and mother of six, who was killed by unknown gunmen, sits in a room at his residence on the third day of mourning after her funeral in Karachi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A rescue worker checks blood-stained forms which belong to Nasima Bibi, a female worker of an anti-polio drive campaign who was shot by gunmen, after the papers were brought to the hospital morgue in Karachi December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / 2012年 12月 18日 星期二
A rescue worker checks blood-stained forms which belong to Nasima Bibi, a female worker of an anti-polio drive campaign who was shot by gunmen, after the papers were brought to the hospital morgue in Karachi December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Bushra Arian, head of the All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Welfare Association, shouts slogan during a protest against the killing of anti-polio drive campaign workers, in Islamabad December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2012年 12月 19日 星期三
Bushra Arian, head of the All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Welfare Association, shouts slogan during a protest against the killing of anti-polio drive campaign workers, in Islamabad December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Polio workers give polio vaccine drops to a child as police stand guard during a vaccination campaign in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2014年 3月 30日 星期日
Polio workers give polio vaccine drops to a child as police stand guard during a vaccination campaign in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Children walk past a policeman with a weapon accompanying polio vaccinators as they work to administer the vaccine, along a street in a Karachi slum October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
Children walk past a policeman with a weapon accompanying polio vaccinators as they work to administer the vaccine, along a street in a Karachi slum October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Female polio workers are seen during their anti-polio vaccination campaign at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2012年 12月 20日 星期四
Female polio workers are seen during their anti-polio vaccination campaign at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A worker of Synergy international lights a candle during a candle light vigil in commemoration of killed polio workers in Lahore December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / 2012年 12月 21日 星期五
A worker of Synergy international lights a candle during a candle light vigil in commemoration of killed polio workers in Lahore December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
