Battle for Tikrit
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, Marchmore
An Iraqi soldier looks on as smoke rises from oil wells in the Ajil field east of the city of Tikrit in the Samore
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province,more
An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin provincemore
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, Mmore
Shi'ite fighters detain men suspected of being linked to Islamic State in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin promore
A destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road of Hamrin in Salahuddin province,more
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 20more
Shi'ite fighters clean their weapons in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaimore
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin more
A Shi'ite fighter cleans his weapon in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaimore
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March more
Shiite fighters walk with their combat gear in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters gather during a deployment in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddinmore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin provimore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin provimore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters pray in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. more
Shi'ite fighters ride a motorbike in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tmore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, more
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sitting on a military vehicle gesture in the town ofmore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTmore
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town Hamrin fromore
