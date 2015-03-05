Volcano erupts in Chile

Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March more

Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015. Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

