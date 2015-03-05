版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 01:35 BJT

Syria's cave hideouts

Rebel fighters sit outside caves which they dug to be used as shelters and to hide their tanks in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters sit outside caves which they dug to be used as shelters and to hide their tanks in al-Latamna tmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Rebel fighters sit outside caves which they dug to be used as shelters and to hide their tanks in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 22
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
2 / 22
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlmore

Reuters / 2012年 10月 27日 星期六
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Close
3 / 22
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. more

Reuters / 2013年 10月 17日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Close
4 / 22
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. Residents were using the ancient caves and cemeteries as underground shelters to hide in during shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. Residents were using the ancient caves and cemeteries as underground shelters to hide in during shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 22
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam carries his weapon as he comes out from one of the caves used as shelter in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam carries his weapon as he comes out from one of the cavemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam carries his weapon as he comes out from one of the caves used as shelter in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 22
A displaced girl poses inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A displaced girl poses inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, Novmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
A displaced girl poses inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 22
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17more

Reuters / 2013年 10月 17日 星期四
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Close
8 / 22
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, more

Reuters / 2013年 10月 17日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Close
9 / 22
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in themore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 23日 星期一
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Close
10 / 22
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say belonged to rebel fighters in the village and hill of Al-Samsam in Hama countryside, after saying they have regained control of the area, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say bemore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say belonged to rebel fighters in the village and hill of Al-Samsam in Hama countryside, after saying they have regained control of the area, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
11 / 22
A Free Syrian Army fighter with a weapon enters an underground cave in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan

A Free Syrian Army fighter with a weapon enters an underground cave in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, Februmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 9日 星期日
A Free Syrian Army fighter with a weapon enters an underground cave in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan
Close
12 / 22
A cave that used to belong to rebel fighters is pictured in Zur-Almsalq village, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said they have regained control of the village, along with Nasiriyah hill and Khattab city, in the Northern Hama countryside, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

A cave that used to belong to rebel fighters is pictured in Zur-Almsalq village, after forces loyal to Syria'smore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A cave that used to belong to rebel fighters is pictured in Zur-Almsalq village, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said they have regained control of the village, along with Nasiriyah hill and Khattab city, in the Northern Hama countryside, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
13 / 22
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect a base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained control of the area and its surrounding hills, in the Hama countryside, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect a base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mamore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect a base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained control of the area and its surrounding hills, in the Hama countryside, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
14 / 22
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17,more

Reuters / 2013年 10月 17日 星期四
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Close
15 / 22
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 17日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Close
16 / 22
Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, Octmore

Reuters / 2012年 10月 27日 星期六
Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Close
17 / 22
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say belonged to rebel fighters in the village and hill of Al-Samsam in Hama countryside, after saying they have regained control of the area, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say bemore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say belonged to rebel fighters in the village and hill of Al-Samsam in Hama countryside, after saying they have regained control of the area, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
18 / 22
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaemore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 23日 星期一
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Close
19 / 22
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi

Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. Rmore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 15日 星期日
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi
Close
20 / 22
Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network

Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network

Reuters / 2013年 1月 2日 星期三
Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network
Close
21 / 22
A displaced woman, standing with children, gestures as she talks inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A displaced woman, standing with children, gestures as she talks inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiyamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
A displaced woman, standing with children, gestures as she talks inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

下一个

Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Inside the Iraqi offensive to retake the city from Islamic State militants.

2015年 3月 5日
Lost at sea

Lost at sea

Several North African migrants perish at sea while trying to cross into Europe.

2015年 3月 5日
Volcano erupts in Chile

Volcano erupts in Chile

Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano.

2015年 3月 5日
Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

2015年 3月 5日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐