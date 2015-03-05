Syria's cave hideouts
Rebel fighters sit outside caves which they dug to be used as shelters and to hide their tanks in al-Latamna tmore
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inmore
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlmore
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. more
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemmore
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam carries his weapon as he comes out from one of the cavemore
A displaced girl poses inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, Novmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17more
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, more
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in themore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say bemore
A Free Syrian Army fighter with a weapon enters an underground cave in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, Februmore
A cave that used to belong to rebel fighters is pictured in Zur-Almsalq village, after forces loyal to Syria'smore
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect a base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mamore
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17,more
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERSmore
Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, Octmore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say bemore
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaemore
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. Rmore
Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network
A displaced woman, standing with children, gestures as she talks inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiyamore
