The disappearance of MH370
The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-levelmore
A woman, whose son was aboard MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appealsmore
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircrmore
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumore
A Chinese family member of a passenger on board MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the more
Crew aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vmore
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was on board MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate more
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was more
The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 more
A crew member waves from the window of the aircraft as it departs RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, Australia Aprilmore
A relative (woman in white) of a passenger on board MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijinmore
International and Australian air crews involved in the search for MH370 prepare for an official photograph on more
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese air force during a searmore
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malamore
Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking more
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean is pmore
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected in tmore
A family member of a passenger on board MH370 is stopped by policemen as he tries to approach the Malaysian Emmore
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers aboard MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malamore
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard MHmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Dealing with dengue
Officials in Brazil are dealing with a large rise in dengue fever.
Mourning the miners
Thirty-three miners were confirmed dead after a coal mine blast in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, near the battle front in eastern Ukraine.
On the Nusra Front
Al Qaeda's Syrian branch was left reeling after its military chief was killed in an apparent army air strike, adding to confusion over the future path of the...
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.