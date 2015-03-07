版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 7日 星期六 10:40 BJT

The disappearance of MH370

The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 4月 1日 星期二
The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
A woman, whose son was aboard MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2014年 6月 11日 星期三
A woman, whose son was aboard MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to find MH370, in the Strait of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Reuters / 2014年 3月 13日 星期四
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to find MH370, in the Strait of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 星期三
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Chinese family member of a passenger on board MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 星期三
A Chinese family member of a passenger on board MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Crew aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 4月 15日 星期二
Crew aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair/Handout
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was on board MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, in Tianjin, China August 26, 2014. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned to marry in 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was on board MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, in Tianjin, China August 26, 2014. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned to marry in 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 4月 14日 星期一
The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool
A crew member waves from the window of the aircraft as it departs RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, Australia April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden

Reuters / 2014年 4月 3日 星期四
A crew member waves from the window of the aircraft as it departs RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, Australia April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
A relative (woman in white) of a passenger on board MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2014年 3月 8日 星期六
A relative (woman in white) of a passenger on board MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
International and Australian air crews involved in the search for MH370 prepare for an official photograph on the tarmac at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Pearce Base in Bullsbrook, near Perth, Australia April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden

Reuters / 2014年 4月 29日 星期二
International and Australian air crews involved in the search for MH370 prepare for an official photograph on the tarmac at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Pearce Base in Bullsbrook, near Perth, Australia April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese air force during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese air force during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 星期三
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean is pictured on a window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2014年 3月 22日 星期六
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean is pictured on a window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected in the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. Malaysia Airlines flight number MH318 replaces the flight number of MH370, that was retired as a mark of respect to the passengers and crew. The flight route remains unchanged. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2014年 3月 17日 星期一
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected in the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. Malaysia Airlines flight number MH318 replaces the flight number of MH370, that was retired as a mark of respect to the passengers and crew. The flight route remains unchanged. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A family member of a passenger on board MH370 is stopped by policemen as he tries to approach the Malaysian Embassy during a protest demanding the Malaysian government to keep searching the missing flight, in Beijing, China January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A family member of a passenger on board MH370 is stopped by policemen as he tries to approach the Malaysian Embassy during a protest demanding the Malaysian government to keep searching the missing flight, in Beijing, China January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers aboard MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Reuters / 2014年 3月 20日 星期四
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers aboard MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, is seen at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of the disappearance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, is seen at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of the disappearance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
