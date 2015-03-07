Photos of the week

A patient who was in a coma, embraces his mother at Sant'Anna hospital in Crotone, south of Italy, December 16more

A patient who was in a coma, embraces his mother at Sant'Anna hospital in Crotone, south of Italy, December 16, 2014. The patient was in a coma for 4 and a half years, following a motorbike accident, but is now able to recognize his mother after awakening a few months ago. REUTERS/Max Rossi

