Photos of the week
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, Marchmore
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace Worldmore
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp which was closed more
Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2more
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-oldmore
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mmore
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March more
Journalists report before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the countrmore
A man carries the body of his mother after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Premore
Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Avmore
A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental orgamore
Investigators inspect the body of Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow February 28, 2015. Russian opposition politimore
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Afghan survivors of an avalanche walk in the Abdullah Khil village of the Dara district of Panjshir province, more
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservatmore
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is takenmore
A cleaner removes bloodstains from an earlier incident where U.S. ambassador to Seoul Mark Lippert was slashedmore
A man takes pictures of a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animationmore
A firefighter carries a hose across a burnt out section of a mountainside along Cape Town's scenic Chapman's Pmore
Bridal dresses are left outside closed shops after the shops' owners fled the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, March 5more
Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival more
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horsemore
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birminghmore
An exhibitor arranges jewelry behind a window display at the Hong Kong International Jewelry Show March 4, 201more
Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army more
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbomore
Ukrainian army armored vehicles, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Remore
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom pmore
A patient who was in a coma, embraces his mother at Sant'Anna hospital in Crotone, south of Italy, December 16more
Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection more
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, France, more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) addresses a joint meeting of Congress, as U.S. Speaker of the Homore
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers burn 15 tonnes of ivory confiscated from smugglers and poachers to mark the Wormore
People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, California March 3, 2015. REUTEmore
Rapper Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg (C), performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscmore
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, Ukraine, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ramore
Enthusiasts walk on a trail during an event re-enacting the Crusaders' journey from the foothills of the Ayalomore
A Buddhist monk prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok before a cemore
