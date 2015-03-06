Two years after Chavez
Visitors wait to enter late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jomore
A Venezuelan soldier fires a cannon at 4:25 p.m., the time the death of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavezmore
A woman holds a stamp with a picture of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez with words reading "redeemer of more
Elena Frias (2nd R), mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, and his daughter Rosa Virginia (C) reacmore
A woman walks past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Cmore
The tomb of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez is seen during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversarymore
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracmore
A woman looks out his window next to a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March more
A man walks past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez near his mausoleum in Caracas March 5more
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracmore
A motorcycle rides past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, near his mausoleum in Caracasmore
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracmore
A child stands in front of a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. Tmore
A woman takes pictures inside a chapel dedicated to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, outside his mausolemore
A giant mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen on a building in Caracas March 4, 2015. more
A man walks down a flight of stairs with tiles depicting the eyes of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, inmore
精选图集
