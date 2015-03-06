版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 7日 星期六 04:40 BJT

Harrison Ford injured in plane crash

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
