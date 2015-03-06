On the Nusra Front

A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages whichmore

A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages which the Nusra Front said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close