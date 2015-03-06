On the Nusra Front
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar almore
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra rides a motorcycle along a deserted street in Dmore
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra villamore
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized comore
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages whichmore
Fighters from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra clean their weapons in Aleppo December 24, 2012.more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front gesture as they drive in a convoy touring villages, which they said they havmore
Members of Islamist rebel group al-Nusra Front prepare a home made mortar in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhmore
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front wears The Nusra flag as he walks with his fellow fighters near al-Zahra vilmore
A rocket launcher is pictured at a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what more
A fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs with his weapon as their base is shelled in Ramore
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they walk near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo citymore
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front walks past dead bodies, which according to the Nusra Front were members of more
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra stand behind a mortar in Nqareen area near Aleppo Nomore
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra prepare sandbags to be set as barricades in Deir al-more
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra take pictures of damage by what activists said was an amore
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra reacts as a picture is taken of him as their bamore
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra man a checkpoint on the border crossing between Syria amore
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra man a checkpoint at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passmore
A Fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra poses at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Omore
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra take their positions on the front line during a clasmore
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they sit in a trench near al-Zahra village, north of more
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra is seen through a smashed bus window during a fmore
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra is seen in front of a burning vehicle, caused bmore
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra stands as he holds his weapon in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qamore
