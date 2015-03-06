版本:
On the Nusra Front

Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra rides a motorcycle along a deserted street in Deir al-Zor August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 8月 18日 星期日
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra rides a motorcycle along a deserted street in Deir al-Zor August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages which the Nusra Front said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages which the Nusra Front said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra clean their weapons in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2012年 12月 25日 星期二
Fighters from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra clean their weapons in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front gesture as they drive in a convoy touring villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front gesture as they drive in a convoy touring villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of Islamist rebel group al-Nusra Front prepare a home made mortar in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Members of Islamist rebel group al-Nusra Front prepare a home made mortar in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front wears The Nusra flag as he walks with his fellow fighters near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front wears The Nusra flag as he walks with his fellow fighters near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rocket launcher is pictured at a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / 2014年 11月 7日 星期五
A rocket launcher is pictured at a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs with his weapon as their base is shelled in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2013年 3月 15日 星期五
A fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs with his weapon as their base is shelled in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they walk near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they walk near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front walks past dead bodies, which according to the Nusra Front were members of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after heavy clashes in al-Mallah farms in the north of Aleppo February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front walks past dead bodies, which according to the Nusra Front were members of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after heavy clashes in al-Mallah farms in the north of Aleppo February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra stand behind a mortar in Nqareen area near Aleppo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / 2013年 11月 13日 星期三
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra stand behind a mortar in Nqareen area near Aleppo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra prepare sandbags to be set as barricades in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 11月 12日 星期二
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra prepare sandbags to be set as barricades in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra take pictures of damage by what activists said was an airstrike with explosive barrels from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 12月 18日 星期三
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra take pictures of damage by what activists said was an airstrike with explosive barrels from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra reacts as a picture is taken of him as their base is shelled in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2013年 3月 15日 星期五
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra reacts as a picture is taken of him as their base is shelled in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra man a checkpoint on the border crossing between Syria and Jordan, which they claim to have taken control of, in Daraa December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Khassawneh

Reuters / 2013年 12月 29日 星期日
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra man a checkpoint on the border crossing between Syria and Jordan, which they claim to have taken control of, in Daraa December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Khassawneh
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra man a checkpoint at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2013年 12月 30日 星期一
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra man a checkpoint at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra poses at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 10月 27日 星期日
A Fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra poses at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra take their positions on the front line during a clash with Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2012年 12月 25日 星期二
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra take their positions on the front line during a clash with Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they sit in a trench near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they sit in a trench near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra is seen through a smashed bus window during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2012年 12月 25日 星期二
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra is seen through a smashed bus window during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra is seen in front of a burning vehicle, caused by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at their base in Raqqa province, east Syria, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2013年 5月 12日 星期日
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra is seen in front of a burning vehicle, caused by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at their base in Raqqa province, east Syria, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra stands as he holds his weapon in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / 2013年 12月 19日 星期四
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra stands as he holds his weapon in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
