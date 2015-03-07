版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 7日 星期六 08:00 BJT

Dealing with dengue

A woman sits next to her relative, who is receiving treatment for dengue symptoms, in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. Rio Claro's cityhall built the tent to attend to people showing dengue symptoms, as hospitals are full due to rising dengue cases. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A national health official walks past residents as he carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A woman uses rainwater collected in a bucket to clean the floor of her house in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A national health official carries out fumigation in a house to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A national health official shows a children's book about dengue prevention to a girl during a house inspection for mosquitoes in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015.REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Medical personnel try to draw blood from a child's arm during an examination for dengue fever, in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Patients with dengue symptoms are attended to in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A resident reacts as a national health official carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A national health official checks for mosquito larvae in a bucket during a house inspection in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A patient is administered drips as she awaits the results of her dengue examination, in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A national health official walks past residents as he carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A national health official fumigates a house to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, which are caused by viruses carried by mosquitoes, in Rio Claro, Sao Paulo March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
A national health official shows a container with mosquito larvae removed from a water tank after a house inspection in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A national health official checks a swimming pool for mosquitoes during a house inspection in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A national health official helps Ricardo Urbano (L), 38, who recovered from dengue fever, to remove a damaged plastic cover from the top of a water tank on the roof of his house, during a house inspection for mosquitoes in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Patients are administered drips as they await the results of their dengue examination, in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
