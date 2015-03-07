Dealing with dengue
A woman sits next to her relative, who is receiving treatment for dengue symptoms, in a medical tent in Rio Clmore
A national health official walks past residents as he carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chimore
A woman uses rainwater collected in a bucket to clean the floor of her house in Sao Paulo March 5, 2015. REUTmore
A national health official carries out fumigation in a house to help control the spread of Chikungunya and denmore
A national health official shows a children's book about dengue prevention to a girl during a house inspectionmore
Medical personnel try to draw blood from a child's arm during an examination for dengue fever, in a medical temore
Patients with dengue symptoms are attended to in a medical tent in Rio Claro March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whimore
A resident reacts as a national health official carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chikungunmore
A national health official checks for mosquito larvae in a bucket during a house inspection in Sao Paulo Marchmore
A patient is administered drips as she awaits the results of her dengue examination, in a medical tent in Rio more
A national health official walks past residents as he carries out fumigation to help control the spread of Chimore
A national health official fumigates a house to help control the spread of Chikungunya and dengue fever, whichmore
A national health official shows a container with mosquito larvae removed from a water tank after a house inspmore
A national health official checks a swimming pool for mosquitoes during a house inspection in Sao Paulo March more
A national health official helps Ricardo Urbano (L), 38, who recovered from dengue fever, to remove a damaged more
Patients are administered drips as they await the results of their dengue examination, in a medical tent in Rimore
