Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUmore
A woman walks along downtown carrying an American flag as she waits for the arrival of President Obama in Selmmore
President Obama delivers remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathamore
Women wipe away tears during remarks by Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (not pictured) at the Edmund Pettus Bmore
President Obama, Congressman John Lewis (C) and former President George W. Bush hold hands during a prayer in more
People take pictures along the Edmund Pettus Bridge commemorating the 50th anniversary march in Selma, Alabamamore
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson waits for the arrival of President Obama in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. more
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama tour the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma, Amore
President Obama greets Congressman John Lewis (after Obama spoke at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Semore
Thaddeus Jackson, shows off a t-shirt commemorating the 50th anniversary march in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015more
Former first lady Laura Bush and former president George W. Bush join current first lady Michelle Obama and Prmore
President Obama speaks at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami more
President Obama and former President George W. Bush among others make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettusmore
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Alsomore
Pictures of the Civil Rights Movement hang behind President Obama as he and his family tour the National Votinmore
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTmore
President Obama and his family look at exhibits including prison uniforms worn by civil rights activists, as tmore
Lazette Bowens (L) and her daughter Zoe take a selfie at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2more
Representative Terri Sewell (D-AL) (2nd R) hugs Representative John Lewis (D-GA) before his remarks at the Edmmore
A young girl takes pictures of President Barack Obama (not pictured) over the crowd in Selma, Alabama March 7,more
