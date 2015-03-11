Living in the ruins of Gaza
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 5more
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shellimore
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli smore
A Palestinian stands in front of ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling duringmore
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damore
A Palestinian woman standing outside her damaged house watches a demonstration calling for Gaza reconstructionmore
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said wasmore
Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling more
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during themore
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by more
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the eastmore
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an more
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-wmore
A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli more
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling dumore
A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed more
A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shemore
Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shmore
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said more
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destrmore
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnessesmore
Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military gradmore
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that more
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnessesmore
A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses smore
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza more
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said wamore
