Four years ago in Japan
Smoke rises from houses damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
An aerial view of the earthquake and tsunami damage at the coastal town of Minami Soma, March 12, 2011. REUTERmore
Abandoned housing sites remain empty after being swept by tsunami in Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yonmore
A boat is seen amid the rubble of Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A family photograph half buried in the mud in Rikuzentakata, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A victim's hand sticks out among the rubble in Rikuzentakata, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The body of a female patient lies dead in the hallways of a hospital in Minamisanriku town, March 14, 2011, more
A mother tries to talk to her daughter who has been isolated for signs of radiation after evacuating from the more
A survivor pushes his bicycle through remains of devastated town of Otsuchi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Smore
A house lies damaged in a river going through Kesennuma City, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, are seen near Sendai, Miyagi Prefecturmore
Heavy snow falls on rubble and rescue workers at a devastated factory area hit in Sendai, March 16, 2011. REUTmore
Vehicles sit atop a devastated home for elderly people in Yamada, Iwate Prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERSmore
A woman shops for food from almost empty shelves at a supermarket in Morioka, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Sonmore
Rescue workers move the body of a patient through the halls of a hospital in Minamisanriku town, March 14, 201more
A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force
A man rides a bicycle in Kesennuma, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A ship brought in by the tsunami in Kesennuma, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Sony playstation controller in Kesennuma, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yoshiko Sugawara, a 70-year-old tsunami survivor, cries as her niece leaves on a boat from the island of Oshimmore
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat, March 21, 2011. REUTERSmore
A woman reacts while using a mobile phone as she looks at her house in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, Mmore
Personal pictures salvaged from the ruins in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Bmore
A woman is being tested for possible nuclear radiation exposure at an evacuation center in Koriayama, Fukushimmore
Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture,March 16, 2more
Anna Monma, 5, walks with her teddy bear, which she retrieved from her house, in Ishinomaki, April 3, 2011. REmore
Ducks swim past a submerged vehicle after the earthquake and tsunami in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 2more
Family members of victims of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami stand next a coffin as more coffins arrimore
Workers install a sign at a cemetery for victims of the earthquake and tsunami, in Kamaishi town, Iwate prefecmore
A picture frame and water marks are seen over the wall of a kindergarten destroyed by the March 11 earthquake more
A woman rides a bicycle in front of a ship in Ishinomaki, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A calendar shows the date of the massive earthquake as 86-year-old Teru Suzuki cleans her damaged home in Ofunmore
A police officer in protective suit walks past a damaged house while searching for bodies in Minamisoma, near more
A man shovels debris through the window of a building in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 19, 2011. REUTERSmore
A view shows cars and buildings outside Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yegor Trubnikov
Owada Yuna carries her three-year-old sister Yumeka as she searches for names of her 20 missing high school frmore
Family members of an earthquake and tsunami victim gather around an open coffin during a mass funeral at a fiemore
A car is seen partially submerged in an inundated rice field in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, March 2more
Vehicles pass by an area destroyed by the tsunami, in Taro town, Iwate prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Cmore
A man walks next to port area in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A clock that stopped is seen next to the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma town, Miyagi Prefecture, Mamore
A man burns a rice field in preparation for planting near Fukushima, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy plays with a balloon at an evacuation center at a gymnasium in Kawamata, Fukushima Prefecture, March 14,more
People take pictures of a ship that was washed onto a building in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, April 17, 2011. Rmore
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen at an area devastated in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 18, 2011. REUmore
Wakana Kumagai, 6, runs after visiting the grave of her father, at a temporary grave site in Higashi-Matsushimmore
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel search for victims at sea in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefectumore
Photographs which were found in the rubble are hung at a collection center for those who are looking for theirmore
A man cultivates a field at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, May 21, 2011.more
A Suzuki APV and an Austin Mini (R) which were damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in a rimore
A heap of cars destroyed by the March 11earthquake and tsunami is seen at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, more
An evacuee watches a portable TV at an evacuation centre on the eve of Japan's annual Buddhist ceremony Obon tmore
A crow flies over a pile of tsunami debris in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim more
The Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler is seen in Kesennuma town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlomore
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiimore
Cars crushed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 20more
An abandoned child's bicycle and houses destroyed by the tsunami are seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusiomore
Japanese fishing vessel, "Ryou-Un Maru", shows significant signs of damage after U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Anancmore
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Mmore
Taketo Endo (R), 12, and his brother Haruto, 10, offer prayers for their parents, who were killed in the Marchmore
A cargo ship, which was swept ashore by the March 11 tsunami is seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Septembemore
A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunmore
A man watches waves break into anti-tsunami barriers after a storm in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, September 1more
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone atmore
Messages of support are written on a blackboard in a science class of primary school at the tsunami destroyed more
A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on a five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of more
Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, stand near a banner reading "Decmore
A temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the emore
Dictionaries are left on desks at a classroom of Kumamachi Elementary School inside the exclusion zone in Okummore
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumpmore
