Fleeing Gaza

A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
