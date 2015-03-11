Fleeing Gaza
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, atmore
A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the more
A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egmore
A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossimore
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossinmore
A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt more
Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and tmore
A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Ramore
A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossinmore
A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafahmore
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossinmore
Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossingmore
Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern more
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing bemore
A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing bmore
下一个
Four years ago in Japan
Four years have passed since the deadly tsunami struck.
Iraq retakes strategic town
Iraqi troops and militia retake the town of al-Alam from Islamic State.
Rubbish Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
Syria's cave hideouts
Rebels and refugees try to find shelter from war.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.