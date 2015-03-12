City of refugees
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. Nearly four mmore
Syrian refugee children raise their hands as they attend class in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatari refugee camore
Syrian refugees are seen in a mirror after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city more
Syrian refugees children play near their family tent at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Maframore
Syrian refugees wait in line in front of a market center after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp inmore
A Syrian refugee girl makes tea inside a caravan at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Maframore
Syrian refugees are seen at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with more
Syrian children hitch a ride from the back of a water tanker at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian cmore
Syrian refugees look at the convoy of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres as he visits Al Zaamore
Syrian refugees children warm themselves after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian cmore
Syrian refugees shovel away water which had collected outside their tents after heavy rain at the Al-Zaatari rmore
Syrian children wait to carry customers' goods with wheelbarrows in front of the Tazweed Center at the Al-Zaatmore
Syrian refugees watch a television broadcast of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking in Damascus, in themore
A Syrian refugee family warm up at their caravan after heavy rain at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanmore
Syrian refugee children look at the remains of one of the caravans which was burnt today, at the Al-Zaatari remore
Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugmore
A Syrian refugee woman carrying her son is reflected a puddle of rain water as she stands outside her tent aftmore
Syrian refugees walk at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, Jmore
A Syrian refugee looks from his home at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the bordmore
A Syrian refugee girl walks near her family tent after the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterremore
Jordanian firefighters and Syrian refugees extinguish a fire at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordmore
Syrian refugee children look at the remains their burnt belongings, a result of a clash between security forcemore
Syrian refugee children attend class in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city omore
A Syrian refugee girl looks a U.N. convoy at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, nearmore
Syrian refugee students raise their hands as they attend class in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatari refugee camore
A Syrian refugee stands near her tent which was levelled after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp inmore
Syrian children wait to carry customers' goods using wheelbarrows, in front of the Tazweed Center at the Al-Zamore
Syrian refugees children walk after heavy rain at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, neamore
Syrian refugee children play as their families shop at a new hypermarket at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordmore
下一个
Israel's choice
The countdown to Israel's parliamentary election.
Children at work
A life of labor for children around the world.
When the Japan tsunami struck
Images from the first moments of the tsunami four years ago.
Journey of Solar Impulse
The first attempt to fly around the world without using fossil fuel.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.