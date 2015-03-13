版本:
Manhunt in Ferguson

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two police officers in Ferguson during a protest rally sparked an intense manhunt for suspects and ratcheted up tensions in a city at the center of a national debate over race and policing. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. The SWAT team broke into four teams of three to do the grid search of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

