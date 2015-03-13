Manhunt in Ferguson
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department,more
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson,more
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department,more
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Fergusmore
A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Fmore
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department,more
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Fergusmore
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department,more
A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department,more
A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 201more
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Fergusomore
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March more
A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/more
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, Marchmore
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers wmore
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Demore
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015.more
下一个
Locked up in Rikers
New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Tikrit
Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.
NASA's deep space launch test
A beefed-up rocket passes a key milestone toward its debut flight in 2018.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.