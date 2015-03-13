版本:
Locked up in Rikers

Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A prisoner looks at a corrections officer from behind several layers of glass and bars in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A maintenance worker checks jail cells in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shower stalls are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A car exits the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

