版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 14日 星期六 06:05 BJT

Life in the ruins

A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 28
People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetskkk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetskkk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 28
A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 28
Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 28
An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 28
A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, Marchmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 28
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 28
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 28
A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, Marmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 28
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 28
Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 28
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 28
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25,more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 28
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 28
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
20 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 28
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
23 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
24 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
25 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
26 / 28
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
27 / 28
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Australia from above

Australia from above

下一个

Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

2015年 3月 14日
Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

2015年 3月 14日
Off to the races

Off to the races

Highlights from the Cheltenham Festival.

2015年 3月 12日
City of refugees

City of refugees

The Zataari refugee camp for those fleeing fighting in Syria has grown into one of the largest refugee camps in the world.

2015年 3月 12日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐