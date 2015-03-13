Life in the ruins
A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, more
People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town ofmore
A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetmore
Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTmore
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bamore
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, Marchmore
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015more
A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, Marmore
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERSmore
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March more
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2more
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25,more
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERmore
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERmore
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bamore
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. Rmore
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/more
