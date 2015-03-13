版本:
Battle for Tikrit

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, clash with Islamic State militants, as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, Iraq March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, clash with Islamic State militants, as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, Iraq March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Tikrit, during his funeral in Najaf March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter sleeps on the ground in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A military vehicle, belonging to Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi, burns after being hit by Islamic State militants, during clashes in northern Tikrit, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi, runs as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi walks near the flag of the Shi'ite fighters on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi ride in a military vehicle on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi look at smoke from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, keep watch with their weapons from the frontline on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi runs with his weapon as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

