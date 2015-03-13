版本:
Fleeing Islamic State

Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in Anbar province, receive aid supplies at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in Anbar province, receive aid supplies at Camp Hamore

2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in Anbar province, receive aid supplies at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced women sit outside of their tent at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced women sit outside of their tent at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015.

2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Displaced women sit outside of their tent at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Yazidi refugee girl washes her tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A Yazidi refugee girl washes her tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, March 4, 2015.

2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A Yazidi refugee girl washes her tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Displaced families sit in a military vehicle after returning to their homes at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced families sit in a military vehicle after returning to their homes at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015.

2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Displaced families sit in a military vehicle after returning to their homes at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Children displaced from Anbar province smile as they pose for a photograph at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Children displaced from Anbar province smile as they pose for a photograph at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015.

2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Children displaced from Anbar province smile as they pose for a photograph at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Yazidi refugee children play a game of pool at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugee children play a game of pool at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015.

2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Yazidi refugee children play a game of pool at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Yazidi refugees sell chickens at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees sell chickens at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015.

2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Yazidi refugees sell chickens at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Yazidi refugee gets a hair cut in a tent used as a barber's, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A Yazidi refugee gets a hair cut in a tent used as a barber's, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015.

2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A Yazidi refugee gets a hair cut in a tent used as a barber's, at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Yazidi man kisses the ground of a Yazidi temple in Lalish, Sheikhan province, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A Yazidi man kisses the ground of a Yazidi temple in Lalish, Sheikhan province, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, February 28, 2015.

2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A Yazidi man kisses the ground of a Yazidi temple in Lalish, Sheikhan province, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A boy from the minority Yazidi sect looks on in the outskirts of Kirkuk January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A boy from the minority Yazidi sect looks on in the outskirts of Kirkuk January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A boy from the minority Yazidi sect looks on in the outskirts of Kirkuk January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A woman with her child sits in a military vehicle after she returns to her home at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A woman with her child sits in a military vehicle after she returns to her home at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015.

2015年 3月 8日 星期日
A woman with her child sits in a military vehicle after she returns to her home at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An elderly member of the the minority Yazidi sect takes refuge in a building in Shikhan January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An elderly member of the the minority Yazidi sect takes refuge in a building in Shikhan January 19, 2015.

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
An elderly member of the the minority Yazidi sect takes refuge in a building in Shikhan January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Yazidi refugees play volleyball at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees play volleyball at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015.

2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Yazidi refugees play volleyball at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in al-Baghdadi district in Anbar provinces, receive aid from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Baghdad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in al-Baghdadi district in Anbar provinces, receivmore

2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Displaced Iraqi Sunnis fleeing from Islamic State militants in al-Baghdadi district in Anbar provinces, receive aid from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Baghdad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi Sunni children from Anbar province, study at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi Sunni children from Anbar province, study at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015.

2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Displaced Iraqi Sunni children from Anbar province, study at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Yazidi refugees play chess at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees play chess at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015.

2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Yazidi refugees play chess at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A displaced woman ignites a fire before making bread at Camp Habbaniyah, between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced woman ignites a fire before making bread at Camp Habbaniyah, between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015.

2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A displaced woman ignites a fire before making bread at Camp Habbaniyah, between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Yazidi refugees smoke a water pipe at at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees smoke a water pipe at at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015.

2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Yazidi refugees smoke a water pipe at at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Yazidi refugees children are seen in front of their tent at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Yazidi refugees children are seen in front of their tent at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015.

2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Yazidi refugees children are seen in front of their tent at refugee camp in the outskirts of Duhok, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walk along tents at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walk along tents at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province January 31, 2015.

2015年 1月 31日 星期六
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walk along tents at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
