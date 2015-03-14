Photos of the week
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraqmore
A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopmore
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training center in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERSmore
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. Myanmar police beat students with bmore
A man reacts as colored water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennmore
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015.more
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Cmore
The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) in the limits of Mexican stamore
Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2more
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inmore
A sofa floats in the polluted waters of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 20more
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Fergusomore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks at "Self Portrait as a Drowned Man" by Jeremy Millar during amore
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead omore
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, Marcmore
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at the local time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck omore
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mmore
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March more
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumpmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv more
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. A smore
People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the more
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 5more
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birminghmore
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi (R) as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air anmore
Masooma Alizada, a member of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team walks with her bicycle in Kabul Februmore
A man sleeps under graffiti depicting the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on the one year anniversary omore
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Bmore
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule with International Space Station (ISS) crew members Barry Wilmore of the U.S., Alexamore
