Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil
Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo Marmore
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo Marchmore
A demonstrator wearing a tie attends a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue inmore
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue imore
A demonstrator holds a ribbon reading "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff amore
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulmore
An anti-government demonstrator reacts against a supporter of the Workers' Party (PT), during a protest againsmore
A Brazilian Indian takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas statemore
Residents protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 20more
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, (C) poses for a picture before taking part in an antimore
A demonstrator chants slogans during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the Brazimore
A Brazilian flag hangs next to a demonstrator beating pots during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rmore
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUmore
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2more
Demonstrators hold placards against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against Rousseff in fromore
Demonstrators hold a banner with an image of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protmore
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio demore
A demonstrator holds a placard illuminated with the phrase "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's Presimore
A demonstrator uses an ATM as a man draped in the Brazilian flag waits inside the Banco do Brasil after a protmore
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, waves a Brazilian flag as he takes part in a protest more
下一个
Battle for Tikrit
Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.
Life in the ruins
The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in Ukraine.
Fleeing Islamic State
More than two million people in Iraq have been displaced in the conflict against ISIS militants.
Manhunt in Ferguson
The shooting of two police officers sparks an intense manhunt in Ferguson.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.