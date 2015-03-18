Cyclone devastates Vanuatu
A woman carrying her baby walks past fallen trees in Tanna, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation ofmore
People wash their clothes on the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific more
Children play in a destroyed school classroom in Tanna March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A girl plays on the breakwater in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, more
People dry their clothes near the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacificmore
A woman holds her three-year-old outside their damaged home as nightfalls after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 12more
People walk through a street in Lenakel town after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vimore
Local resident Adrian Banga stands near clothes laid out to dry near his damaged home in Port Vila, the capitamore
A woman weaves a straw mat as another burns decomposed foliage in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South more
A girl picks fruits from a tree at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island more
A man passes a destroyed house after Cyclone Pam struck in Lenakel, Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port more
Men rest on destroyed trees after Cyclone Pam struck in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capitamore
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation ofmore
Local resident Adrian Banga looks at his home destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pmore
A boy named Samuel kicks a ball as his father Phillip searches through the ruins of their home which was destrmore
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTmore
An aerial view shows homes destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pomore
Local residents sit outside their damaged homes surrounded by debris on a street after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vimore
A car lies abandoned amongst damaged trees along a road in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Parmore
Children stand in front of debris on a street near their homes after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March more
Local residents inspect a damaged house in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Debris lies in a street near damaged buildings in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
A child sits in front of his home surrounded by debris on a street after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu Mamore
Local residents stand outside their homes on a road littered with debris after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanumore
Local residents look at damaged boats washed up into a small inlet in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTEmore
The roof of a house lies on a street near damaged homes in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Parmore
Local residents stand near a make-shift barrier in an effort to stop floodwaters from entering a building car more
Local residents drive past damaged buildings on a flooded street lined with debris in Port Vila, Vanuatu Marchmore
Homes are damaged amongst fallen trees in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
A palm tree is damaged on a beach near Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Men stand next to buildings in a prison damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kmore
