Cyclone devastates Vanuatu

A woman carrying her baby walks past fallen trees in Tanna, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman carrying her baby walks past fallen trees in Tanna, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A woman carrying her baby walks past fallen trees in Tanna, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People wash their clothes on the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
People wash their clothes on the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Children play in a destroyed school classroom in Tanna March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Children play in a destroyed school classroom in Tanna March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A girl plays on the breakwater in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
A girl plays on the breakwater in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People dry their clothes near the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
People dry their clothes near the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman holds her three-year-old outside their damaged home as nightfalls after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
A woman holds her three-year-old outside their damaged home as nightfalls after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People walk through a street in Lenakel town after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
People walk through a street in Lenakel town after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Local resident Adrian Banga stands near clothes laid out to dry near his damaged home in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Local resident Adrian Banga stands near clothes laid out to dry near his damaged home in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
A woman weaves a straw mat as another burns decomposed foliage in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
A woman weaves a straw mat as another burns decomposed foliage in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A girl picks fruits from a tree at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
A girl picks fruits from a tree at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man passes a destroyed house after Cyclone Pam struck in Lenakel, Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
A man passes a destroyed house after Cyclone Pam struck in Lenakel, Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Men rest on destroyed trees after Cyclone Pam struck in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Men rest on destroyed trees after Cyclone Pam struck in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Local resident Adrian Banga looks at his home destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after a monster cyclone tore through the South Pacific island nation. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local resident Adrian Banga looks at his home destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after a monster cyclone tore through the South Pacific island nation. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
A boy named Samuel kicks a ball as his father Phillip searches through the ruins of their home which was destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A boy named Samuel kicks a ball as his father Phillip searches through the ruins of their home which was destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
An aerial view shows homes destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
An aerial view shows homes destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Local residents sit outside their damaged homes surrounded by debris on a street after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local residents sit outside their damaged homes surrounded by debris on a street after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
A car lies abandoned amongst damaged trees along a road in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A car lies abandoned amongst damaged trees along a road in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Children stand in front of debris on a street near their homes after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Children stand in front of debris on a street near their homes after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Local residents inspect a damaged house in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local residents inspect a damaged house in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Debris lies in a street near damaged buildings in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Debris lies in a street near damaged buildings in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
A child sits in front of his home surrounded by debris on a street after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A child sits in front of his home surrounded by debris on a street after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Local residents stand outside their homes on a road littered with debris after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local residents stand outside their homes on a road littered with debris after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Local residents look at damaged boats washed up into a small inlet in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local residents look at damaged boats washed up into a small inlet in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
The roof of a house lies on a street near damaged homes in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
The roof of a house lies on a street near damaged homes in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Local residents stand near a make-shift barrier in an effort to stop floodwaters from entering a building car park in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local residents stand near a make-shift barrier in an effort to stop floodwaters from entering a building car park in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Local residents drive past damaged buildings on a flooded street lined with debris in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local residents drive past damaged buildings on a flooded street lined with debris in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Homes are damaged amongst fallen trees in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Homes are damaged amongst fallen trees in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
A palm tree is damaged on a beach near Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A palm tree is damaged on a beach near Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
Men stand next to buildings in a prison damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Men stand next to buildings in a prison damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras
