图片 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 22:15 BJT

Interrogating Islamic State captives

A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Syrian nationality, has a hood pulled from his head in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. YPG said two IS fighters were caught during the Tel Hamis clashes between IS and YPG two weeks ago. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 3月 15日 星期日
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Syrian nationality, has a hood pulled from his head in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. YPG said two IS fighters were caught during the Tel Hamis clashes between IS and YPG two weeks ago. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 3月 15日 星期日
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, hides his face in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 3月 15日 星期日
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, hides his face in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 3月 15日 星期日
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
