Interrogating Islamic State captives
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Syrian nationmore
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish natiomore
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish natiomore
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish natiomore
Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil
Close to a million demonstrators marched to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices, corruption and to call for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff.
Battle for Tikrit
Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.
Life in the ruins
The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in Ukraine.
Fleeing Islamic State
More than two million people in Iraq have been displaced in the conflict against ISIS militants.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.