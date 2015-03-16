Crimea's year under Russia
Russian sailors march during celebrations to mark Navy Day in the port of Sevastopol July 27, 2014. REUTERS/more
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevmore
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemmore
Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 1more
Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainiamore
A pro-Russian supporter with the Russian national flag on her shoulders takes part in a meeting in Simferopol,more
An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the port of Sevastopol March more
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit locatemore
A Russian tank crew member runs in front of his T-72B tank after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of more
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in more
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, nmore
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of amore
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at Belbek aimore
A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhmore
An official stands between two ballot boxes inside a polling station during the referendum on the status of Ukmore
People watch fireworks and wave Russian flags in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman celebrates as the preliminary results of the referendum to break with Ukraine and join Russia are annomore
Sailors work to remove an abandoned naval ship sunken by the Russian navy to block the entrance into the Donuzmore
A woman reacts while holding a Russian passport after she received it at an office of the Russian federal migrmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with military personnel during a ceremony marking Victory Day, in Sevamore
Ukrainian servicemen wave out of a car window decorated with Ukrainian Navy flag prior to their departure to tmore
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headqmore
Workers put up a new sign at the local parliament building in Simferopol March 19, 2014. The sign reads, "Statmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (front L), Crimean parliamenmore
Women talk as they take a walk with a child in a pram while armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, follmore
A woman walks by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in Sevastopol March 10, 2014. Themore
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units run together with plainclothes people outside a military base in Belmore
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies hemore
A couple stands next to armed servicemen outside a Ukrainian border guard post in Balaclava March 1, 2014. REUmore
A man holds a Russian national flag while walking out of the cool waters of the Black Sea, as fans of winter smore
Flowers are placed on a Russian navy monument during a pro-Russia rally in Sevastopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bmore
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the firmore
A girl with Russian national flags painted on her cheeks takes part in celebrations marking the first anniversmore
People hold banners in Russia's national flag colors during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Rumore
