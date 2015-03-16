版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 17日 星期二 04:05 BJT

Crimea's year under Russia

Russian sailors march during celebrations to mark Navy Day in the port of Sevastopol July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 27日 星期日
Russian sailors march during celebrations to mark Navy Day in the port of Sevastopol July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
1 / 35
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2 / 35
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2014年 5月 9日 星期五
Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
3 / 35
Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 星期三
Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
4 / 35
Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen, who is taking part in an anti-war protest, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen, who is taking part in an anti-war protest, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
5 / 35
A pro-Russian supporter with the Russian national flag on her shoulders takes part in a meeting in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
A pro-Russian supporter with the Russian national flag on her shoulders takes part in a meeting in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
6 / 35
An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the port of Sevastopol March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the port of Sevastopol March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
7 / 35
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of the capital Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of the capital Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
8 / 35
A Russian tank crew member runs in front of his T-72B tank after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2014年 4月 1日 星期二
A Russian tank crew member runs in front of his T-72B tank after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
9 / 35
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 星期三
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
10 / 35
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 3月 16日 星期日
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
11 / 35
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
12 / 35
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at Belbek airport March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at Belbek airport March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
13 / 35
A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2014年 3月 30日 星期日
A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
14 / 35
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2014年 3月 25日 星期二
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
15 / 35
An official stands between two ballot boxes inside a polling station during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2014年 3月 16日 星期日
An official stands between two ballot boxes inside a polling station during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
16 / 35
People watch fireworks and wave Russian flags in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People watch fireworks and wave Russian flags in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2014年 3月 22日 星期六
People watch fireworks and wave Russian flags in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
17 / 35
A woman celebrates as the preliminary results of the referendum to break with Ukraine and join Russia are announced on Lenin Square in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman celebrates as the preliminary results of the referendum to break with Ukraine and join Russia are annomore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 17日 星期一
A woman celebrates as the preliminary results of the referendum to break with Ukraine and join Russia are announced on Lenin Square in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
18 / 35
Sailors work to remove an abandoned naval ship sunken by the Russian navy to block the entrance into the Donuzlav bay near the village of Mirny in Crimea's Saksky district, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 4月 10日 星期四
Sailors work to remove an abandoned naval ship sunken by the Russian navy to block the entrance into the Donuzlav bay near the village of Mirny in Crimea's Saksky district, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
19 / 35
A woman reacts while holding a Russian passport after she received it at an office of the Russian federal migration service in Simferopol April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 4月 8日 星期二
A woman reacts while holding a Russian passport after she received it at an office of the Russian federal migration service in Simferopol April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
20 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with military personnel during a ceremony marking Victory Day, in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2014年 5月 9日 星期五
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with military personnel during a ceremony marking Victory Day, in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
21 / 35
Ukrainian servicemen wave out of a car window decorated with Ukrainian Navy flag prior to their departure to the Black Sea port of Odessa at the railway station in Sevastopol, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2014年 4月 6日 星期日
Ukrainian servicemen wave out of a car window decorated with Ukrainian Navy flag prior to their departure to the Black Sea port of Odessa at the railway station in Sevastopol, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
22 / 35
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 星期三
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
23 / 35
Workers put up a new sign at the local parliament building in Simferopol March 19, 2014. The sign reads, "State Council of the Crimean Republic". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 星期三
Workers put up a new sign at the local parliament building in Simferopol March 19, 2014. The sign reads, "State Council of the Crimean Republic". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
24 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (front L), Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (back L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. Putin and two Crimean leaders signed a treaty on making the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula a part of Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 3月 18日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (front L), Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (back L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. Putin and two Crimean leaders signed a treaty on making the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula a part of Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
25 / 35
Women talk as they take a walk with a child in a pram while armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, follow them outside a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2014年 3月 14日 星期五
Women talk as they take a walk with a child in a pram while armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, follow them outside a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
26 / 35
A woman walks by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in Sevastopol March 10, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 3月 11日 星期二
A woman walks by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in Sevastopol March 10, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner
27 / 35
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units run together with plainclothes people outside a military base in Belbek March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2014年 3月 22日 星期六
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units run together with plainclothes people outside a military base in Belbek March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
28 / 35
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the parliament building in Simferopol February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 2月 27日 星期四
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the parliament building in Simferopol February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
29 / 35
A couple stands next to armed servicemen outside a Ukrainian border guard post in Balaclava March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 3月 2日 星期日
A couple stands next to armed servicemen outside a Ukrainian border guard post in Balaclava March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
30 / 35
A man holds a Russian national flag while walking out of the cool waters of the Black Sea, as fans of winter swimming gather on a beach on the Orthodox Christmas day in the port of Yevpatoriya, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A man holds a Russian national flag while walking out of the cool waters of the Black Sea, as fans of winter swimming gather on a beach on the Orthodox Christmas day in the port of Yevpatoriya, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
31 / 35
Flowers are placed on a Russian navy monument during a pro-Russia rally in Sevastopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 3月 9日 星期日
Flowers are placed on a Russian navy monument during a pro-Russia rally in Sevastopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
32 / 35
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
33 / 35
A girl with Russian national flags painted on her cheeks takes part in celebrations marking the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
A girl with Russian national flags painted on her cheeks takes part in celebrations marking the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
34 / 35
People hold banners in Russia's national flag colors during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
People hold banners in Russia's national flag colors during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
35 / 35
